This US Conservation Agency is Hiring 'Bear Huggers', Here's the Job Description

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, a wildlife conservation agency in the United States, announced that they are recruiting ‘professional bear huggers’. New Mexico is home to a significant black bear population and the state established laws for the animals’ protection in 1972. In a recent post on Facebook, the conservation agency stated that the conservation officers must be capable of hiking in strenuous conditions, brave enough to crawl into bear dens and trust their colleagues to keep them safe. The application deadline for the bear hugger position is March 30, according to the recruitment post on Facebook.

Although the IUCN Red List classifies the American black bear as a species of least concern due to effective conservation measures that have stopped its decline, the animals are nevertheless threatened by human-bear conflicts.

Pictures of conservation specialists cuddling newly-extracted black bear cubs were displayed alongside the post announcing the recruitment.

The job alert explicitly stated that the department does not recommend crawling into bear dens, and clarified that the images being circulated were part of a research project in Northern New Mexico where all bears were handled under safe supervision.

In addition to teaching the public about wildlife and wildlife management, the position comprises performing wildlife surveys, catching “problem animals," investigating wildlife damage to crops and property, aiding in wildlife relocations, and contributing to the development of new rules.

Applicants for the post would need to have expertise or education in natural resource conservation, biological sciences, or a related field, according to a New York Post report. The position will need you to be stationed in rural locations of New Mexico.

The job of a professional bear hugger is a unique and exciting opportunity for individuals passionate about conservation and wildlife. It also has an essential role in protecting bear populations and ensuring their long-term survival.

