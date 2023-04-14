This US Dry Cleaning Shop Offers Free Services To Unemployed; Internet Reacts

We have often heard the saying, “First impression is the last impression." This saying is valid in various circumstances. We are nervous about our first job interview, or any college or school admission interview. We make sure to look presentable in front of our interviewer. A lot is at stake if it is a big multinational company. In the past few months due to inflation, many big companies have laid off many employees; thus, many are searching for a job. What if you have an interview lined up and you don’t have any clean clothes? Worry not! There is a dry cleaner in Oklahoma, USA, offering free cleaning for the unemployed, who need an outfit cleaned for an interview. A photo, taped outside the laundry shop, is making rounds on the internet.

The photo has been shared on Instagram, which states that Archer Cleaners are offering free cleaning for an unemployed person who has an interview. The poster read, “If you are unemployed and need an outfit cleaned for an interview, we will clean it for free!" The team leader, Colton Archer also added a message in the poster which said, “When times are tough, we will help you look your best."

“HUMANITY: Kindness makes the world go round. Thank you, Archer Cleaners for having peoples’ back. Archer Cleaners has several locations in Oklahoma for those there to support their business," the caption of the post read.

Social media users reacted to the heartwarming step taken by the dry cleaner. “My local cleaner in Irvine, CA (California) does this as well. It’s amazing!" one of the users commented on the post. Another person added, “It doesn’t take much to do the right thing! Thanks for the inspiration!" A third user called them “Earth angles." Another person mentioned, “This is awesome! True kindness at its best."

