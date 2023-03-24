A lot of us have a penchant for horror fiction, enjoying horror movies and series. Haunted house narratives are a favourite among horror fanatics but would you actually wish to live in a house of horrors? Based on your preference, it may either be a lucrative idea or a terrifying one. If you relate to the former, you got to pack your bags and get ready to fly to the US, where American property is giving people the creeps.

According to a report in The Mirror, the American ‘House of terrors’ is available in the market for just about Rs 1 crore and yet people are not too keen on taking on the property. Well, you cannot blame them as the interior decor is the creepiest that you can ever imagine. Right from skeletons hanging from the ceilings and coffins to a funeral viewing room, the house has it all.

Sprawling over two acres of land, the house even has a garden which resembles a makeshift graveyard. The fireplace is actually a secret entrance to the kitchen which is full of skulls. Other terrifying props include a surgeon operating on a cadaver and even a derelict school bus. Masks of Hollywood horror icons Micheal Myers and Jason Voorhees gaze at you from the walls.

The lucky buyer can also purchase most of the props if they wish to keep the current theme. However, despite the low price and the interesting theme, most people are convinced that the house would be having a ‘bad vibe’ and are keeping away from buying it.

After the listing photos were released by Big Country Real Estate, the home, which had previously served as a well-known haunted house, gained 14,000 likes on Facebook. Most commented that they would prefer to stay away from the three-bedroom property.

“Even if everything is removed from that house, the negative energy there has seeped into the house’s… bones. Nothing could be cleaned here to make it feel proper. Hard pass", said one user. Another user joked about whether the seller would provide an allowance for exorcism.

Another user added: “Even though I enjoy horror films, if I entered this place, I would leave immediately. I am 10000 per cent sure the yard has bodies buried in it."

