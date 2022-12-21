This US Man Creates Guinness World Record By Folding 31 T-Shirts In 1 Minute

We often come across interesting world records created by talented individuals. Some of these records are based on skills, such as physical strength and agility; while others are scientific. There’s also another kind of record, which people create innovatively. One such has been made by a man named David Rush. He has created a world record for folding the most number of t-shirts in a minute.

The number of t-shirts David folded in one minute was 31, and he broke the previous record of 23 t-shirts. He is known for breaking world records to promote STEM (Science, Technology Engineering, and Mathematics) education. David revealed that he got the idea of breaking the record for folding most t-shirts in one minute, after previously earning titles for hanging and donning most t-shirts in one minute.

The Idaho (USA) resident said he experimented with different techniques to determine the fastest way to fold. David concluded that folding one arm in and then the other and the bottom, at last, was the fastest method to fold t-shirts. This technique indeed helped him break the previous world record and set the bar high.

David holds more than 250 Guinness World Record titles; and in 2021, he claimed 52 world record titles, one each in the 52 weeks of the year. Some of them are running half marathons, while wearing 111 t-shirts, walking with a guitar on their chin, stopping balloons in the air for the longest and keeping 150 lit candles in their mouth for the longest time. David also has made a world record for dangling 5 t-shirts in a hanger in 16 seconds. Looks like t-shirts are the Idaho man’s go-to prop when it comes to world records.

