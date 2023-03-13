Bypass the salad, hold the veggies, and ensure your heart is in good condition - because we’re talking about the infamous Heart Attack Grill restaurant chain in the USA. It has made a name for itself by offering meals with names like the “Quadruple Bypass Burger" and the “Flatliner Fries," and has even been known to give free meals to customers who weigh over 350 pounds (or over 158 kilograms). But with all the hype surrounding this high-calorie eatery, it’s not just the food that’s causing a stir. With a name like the Heart Attack Grill, it’s no wonder this fast-food joint has made waves in the culinary world. But beyond its massive, high-calorie menu items, the restaurant has also drawn controversy for its provocative marketing tactics and the severe health risks associated with its food.

The Heart Attack Grill has faced significant backlash through the years for promoting unhealthy eating habits and making light of serious health issues like heart disease. People have accused the restaurant of glorifying dangerous eating habits. But that has not stopped, American Internet celebrity Nikocado Avacado, who is known for his Mukbang videos, to share exactly what the interiors of the home of the Double Bypass Burger look like. Not only are the waitresses dressed as nurses and chefs dressed as doctors, the customers are asked to wear a hospital gown when they enter the establishment.

Watching him partake in a 20,000 Calorie Burger raised a lot of eyebrows on the Internet. While many understood that the concept behind the Heart Attack Grill is satirical, some remarked that they were inspired to eat right by watching clips like these. “This man is such an inspiration he encourages me to work out and eat right every single day," wrote a YouTube user.

Another comment read, “Thanks for showing me what I don’t want to do nor end up like….you give me inspiration to stay healthy, and fit and also to eat correctly!"

“The sadness in this video is soul-crushing," read another comment.

Dr. Jon, a physician who is not recognized by the American Medical Association, founded a restaurant in December 2005. The restaurant has not been one without controversies. The founder faced opposition from various activist groups and state government agencies, including a threat of closure from the Attorney General’s Office in 2006. The controversy reached a climax when Dr Jon was arrested for threatening to use a fire hose on protesting nurses. The story gained international attention from major news networks and media outlets, and the controversy lasted for months.

