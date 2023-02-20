Pani puri is an experience that exemplifies India’s love for desi street food. Known by different names, it can be found in almost every part of India. The small puri infused with incredible ragda, spicy, and sweet water combinations are the epitome of taste for all the panipuri lovers out there. However, a Facebook video showed a completely different version of this delicious and popular snack. The video that is going viral on the internet shows a street vendor making pani puri with ice cream.

In the clip, the man is seen adding vanilla-flavoured ice cream to the pani puri. He then flavours it with three different kinds of syrups. Before presenting the pani puri, he adds a final garnish with a mixture. The video also demonstrates a different preparation of the meal using ice in place of ice cream. “Ice cream golgappa," read the caption posted with the clip.

Watch the video below:

The video has amassed over 198 thousand views ever since it was shared online. Social media users were not quite happy seeing this video. One of the users wrote, “Bro if that’s vanilla ice cream, I want those guys to attend therapy cause their mind is not in the right place!" Another user sarcastically commented, “Please add Amul butter and cheese too…"

“Such innovations will not leave any extinct behind about its original taste for the generations to come, just like remix songs," read one of the comments.

Previously, a viral video of a cook making an interesting pani puri with a pizza twist went viral. The pani puri pizza was made using crisp puri to a foil. A filling of onion and capsicum was then placed inside, followed by tandoori mayonnaise and a thousand island dip. Grated cheese, chilli flakes, and oregano rounded out the dish. A blow torch was used to melt the cheese and give it a slightly smoky flavour. The creation gave foodies mixed thoughts as some were not happy with the thought of it. One of them even mentioned, “No experiment with pani puri, please". Watch the video below:

The video has amassed over 4 million views as of now.

