This Veena Rendition Of Oscar-Winning Naatu Naatu Is Chicken Soup For The Soul

Naatu Naatu is the first song from an Indian feature film to win an Oscar.

Last Updated: March 15, 2023, 12:01 IST

Musician Veena Srivani also congratulated the RRR Team for winning an Oscar. (credits: Twitter/@veenasrivani)
Etching its name on the pages of Academy Awards’ history, SS Rajamouli’s RRR made India proud by winning an Oscar. MM Keeravaani’s Naatu Naatu became the first ever track of Indian production to clinch an Oscar for Best Original Song. Needless to say, overjoyed and elated Indians are busy celebrating the historic win. Now, jumping on the bandwagon of celebrations, renowned musician Veena Srivani has shared her tribute to Naatu Naatu’s Oscar win. She has left the internet mesmerised with the instrumental rendition of Naatu Naatu. Srivani not only delighted the users by playing Naatu Naatu on Veena but also gave the peppy track a soulful version. While sharing the video on her Twitter account, Srivani wrote in the caption, “Let’s Congratulate our RRR team. I am very proud that Naatu Naatu is the first song from an Indian film to win the Oscar Award for Best Original song; Great honour!" The clip opens with Srivani holding Veena in her lap and flashing her infectious million-dollar smile at the camera. The moment she starts playing the tunes of the hit track, she sets the Naatu Naatu mood right. Watch the video here:

The video, which is making rounds on the internet, has garnered a barrage of appreciation from users. One wrote in the comments section, “The joy on your face is as good as the music you played! Great start to my day."

Many claimed that as she pays tribute to Naatu Naatu in the clip, they can see “happiness" in her eyes.

A few even claimed that her veena rendition was sweeter than the original and wrote, “Beautiful! Seriously, your veena sounds sweeter than the original music"

One user commented, “Ma’am your gracious smile …made it more beautiful."

Another commented, “Wonderful. You are veena. Are you playing the veena? The gleam in your eyes is just unmissable. Sometimes I just ponder that the name indicates so much, as to what we do."

So far, the video has been played more than two lakh times. It has also garnered around five thousand likes on Twitter itself.

first published: March 15, 2023, 11:45 IST
