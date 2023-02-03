A viral video of a Pakistani man grooving to popular Bollywood songs is taking the Internet by storm. In the clip shared on Instagram, the man is seen dancing to actor Hrithik Roshan’s songs Bang Bang and Jai Jai Shivshankar. His energetic and amazing dance moves became an instant hit and made him an Internet sensation overnight. The man’s energetic and power-packed moves will surely hook you to this clip.

The youngster looks dapper in a black kurta as he dances his heart out to the Bollywood songs. In the video, the man can be seen dancing enthusiastically as a crowd surrounds him. It appears like he is performing in a wedding or sangeet ceremony. As soon as he starts shaking his leg to the famous songs, the crowd starts cheering him.

Several social media users showed their love and appreciation in the comment section. One user wrote, “Amazing dance performance. Sending all the love to you". Another commented, “Favourite person. Nice Steps". This person said, “Lovely choreography and song choice". Some others have commented with heart and fire emojis on the post.

