This Video of a Puppy Kissing His Human Will Melt Your Heart

Puppies are one of the most adorable creatures on the face of the Earth. Even if they chew up your flip-flops, their big eyes staring at you will melt your heart instantly. And when they cuddle up close, everything feels right again. Now, a video of a puppy crawling close to his human has received a lot of love on the Internet. Here, we see the furball sneaking in for kisses from its human. The clip screams cuteness from miles away.

Social media users were in love with the way the puppy crawled up to its human. Many mentioned that it is an honour to be loved by not just dogs but by any animal. A few said that it was hard to cope with this level of cuteness. Others still remarked how life is better with puppies. “OMG how adorable. What have we done to deserve dogs!" wrote a Twitter user.

“I don’t know where you find all these great animal videos but keep ’em coming, please. I love ‘em," read another tweet.

A third user tweeted, “That love animals give you is just incredible."

Before this, a clip featuring two furry companions playing together as they chase each other made a lot of noise on Twitter. They even peek at each other from behind the wooden structure they were going around in circles. It was reminiscent of kids going around in circles.

Perhaps what will make you go awe is watching five puppies in the trunk as they tilt their heads left and right. The huskies look like they are having fun being this adorable but it is almost too much for the internet’s heart. Many remarked it was the cutest thing they had seen on social media.

Which dog video made your heart melt the most?

