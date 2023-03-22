A recent viral video depicts the process of manufacturing high-end handmade shuttlecocks, highlighting the intricate craftsmanship that goes into creating these conical-shaped devices. The video features a person handcrafting a shuttlecock and conducting tests on an auto-rotation machine.

It demonstrates the meticulous process of shifting feathers until the shuttlecock achieves optimal aerodynamic stability, rotating evenly on a single point. The video showcases the precision and attention to detail required to produce a shuttlecock of the highest quality.

A Twitter account, Massimo (@Rainmaker1973), on Sunday shared a video showcasing the process of calibrating a badminton shuttlecock. The video shows the intricate process of ensuring the shuttlecock is highly aerodynamically stable. Massimo’s caption for the video reads, “A Badminton’s shuttlecock must be extremely aerodynamically stable. This is how the shuttlecocks are calibrated."

Advertisement

The video has already amassed over five million views and 60,000 likes. Several viewers have observed that the shuttlecocks featured in the video are likely to be expensive due to the detailed assembly process demonstrated in the footage, which sets them apart from mass-produced shuttlecocks.

One Twitter user pointed out that the shuttlecocks in the video were likely not the same type of feathered birds that they played with during their varsity badminton games. The user stated that a tube of 12 shuttlecocks only costs $30-$40, leading them to speculate that the shuttlecocks in the video were designed for high-level competition matches.

“I played varsity badminton, and I doubt these were the feathered birds we played with since a tube of 12 only cost $30-$40. I’d wager the birds in this video are for very high level competition games."

Advertisement

Another user commented that the production rate demonstrated in the video suggested that each shuttlecock might cost more than $50. “One shuttle must cost more than $50 if this is the rate of production".

A third user commented “I always wondered how they make those hand-made shuttlecocks stable."

Advertisement

A badminton shuttlecock is made of a rounded cork base fixed with 16 feathers. The feathers are traditionally sourced from geese or ducks, but modern manufacturing processes also employ synthetic materials such as plastic.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here