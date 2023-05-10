This Video Of Kalka-Shimla Railway Explains Why It Is One Of India’s Best Train Journeys

Former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim is known for his love for India. And he has once again captured the hearts of social media users with a stunning video of the Kalka-Shimla railway line. The video showcases the train journeying through picturesque landscapes amidst lush green trees, passing over a gothic-style arch bridge, and gliding through the mist. Solheim called it one the most beautiful train journeys in India. The video was originally posted by Go Himachal.

The Kalka Shimla toy train is a must-try ride for holidaymakers of all ages who wish to explore the rich colonial history of the hill station. Besides this, an array of fine-dining restaurants, bars and shops are lined up at the edge of Mall Road and the Ridge to keep visitors engaged.

Passing through more than 100 tunnels and 800 bridges to cover some 60 miles, this UNESCO World Heritage Site built in 1903 takes you back in time with a display of awe-inspiring landscapes. This train journey is indeed one of the best modes of transport to explore the hill station. Erik Solheim wrote alongside the clip, “One of the most beautiful train journeys in India! Kalka-Shimla railway."

Social media users were left in awe of Solheim’s video, with many sharing their own experiences of travelling on the Kalka-Shimla railway line and how it remains one of their most cherished memories. Others remarked that it is indeed beautiful, especially in winter. “I agree. Until you happen to travel in a full train, standing for six hours, in the hot sun (Yes it can be pretty hot even up there). But seriously, it is a beautiful journey and a must-travel train for everyone, " wrote a person.

“Travelled in this train three times. Made a full video of this train journey. Enjoy watching it again and again on big screen TV marvellous," another user wrote.

A user tweeted, “Lucky to have experienced it, Views in winter are magical!"

Erik Solheim often shares stunning visuals of the country on his social media handles. His videos have garnered a huge following, with many appreciating his efforts to showcase the beauty of India to the world. The video of the Kalka-Shimla railway line is yet another reminder of India’s natural beauty and the need to preserve it for future generations to enjoy.