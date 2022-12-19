This Vietnam-based Granny Is Determined To Learn English At 79, But For A Cause

There is no age barrier to learning. If you are willing to learn, then there’s no stopping you from achieving what you want. And, this 79-year-old granny, named Nguyen Thi Loc, serves as an inspiration to keep the fire of learning alive within you. Nguyen is determined to learn English even at the age of 79, but for a cause. She wishes to keep her brain sharp and functioning.

According to a report by Reuters, every Tuesday, Nguyen makes it a point to join a group of other elderly women in Vietnam’s Hanoi, to study the English language. These Vietnamese women are taught by Phung Thi Yen, who is deemed to be a professional English teacher, currently working as an office employee. What’s more, Phung Thi Yen teaches her elderly students completely free of cost.

Nguyen Thi Loc has shared that she has never studied English or any foreign language, ever, in her entire life. However, with time, she has acquired the required skills and knowledge of the subject. Now, the 79-year-old is unafraid and proud to say, “Never too old to learn English," in chorus, along with her classmates.

Advertisement

According to the English teacher Phung Thi Yen, the 30-year-old first started the English tutoring classes four years ago to provide a comfortable space for elderly women where they could come and gather together, socialise with one another, and learn something new every day from their peers. Phung allocates some time out of her busy schedule and teaches these women the English language. The teacher, with the help of a group of volunteers, is now teaching over 200 elderly folks.

Most of the grannies either live alone or have retired from their jobs, living with their children. Phung has revealed that her students are working hard to learn the subject, especially because the English language has become a mandate in Vietnam. It is taught in schools as a primary subject since the 1990s.

In addition, Phung has asserted that these old grannies, studying under her guidance, have learned a good amount of English vocabulary over the years. They are even able to use these words quite fluently in their daily lives. Phung also gives homework to her elderly students and urges them to speak English more often.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here