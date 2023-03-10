Doing hard labour is not everyone’s cup of tea and often these jobs go unnoticed. But not in this woman from a viral clip whose impressive synchronization skill have been gaining much traction on Twitter. The video showcases the woman performing her job with utmost proficiency. Though her skills have been lauded by Twitteratis, the lady’s physical health has also become a major topic of concern and discussion among users. In the video, the woman is seen swiftly collecting and organizing oranges in multiple baskets one after the other.

The flow of the oranges is automated with the help of a massive machine which ends up in many openings toward the end. Just below these openings are placed the plastic containers. As soon as one of them gets filled, the woman manually stops the flow of the fruits and pushed them backwards using her legs. The filled basket is then replaced with a new one which is pulled from under the machine. One by one, the woman pays attention to the slots of filled containers and continues to replace them.

What’s impressive is that she manages to perform the task without letting a heavy number of fruits from falling down. The woman single-handedly takes care of the entire work without any help. The Twitter user who shared the video online, wrote, “Big respect, that’s not an easy job at all. Expertly done." Watch the clip here:

Within just a couple of days, the video has garnered over 6.3 million views and more than forty-seven thousand likes on the micro-blogging site. A Twitter user appreciated the woman’s expertise and wrote, “This is not easy to do at all. All movements should be in good synchronization and rhythm."

Another wrote, “My back is starting to hurt just watching them stay bent over like that."

One more highlighted how the woman’s work can be made easier with such a few modifications to the machine, “I feel like a couple more mechanical customizations and this could not be as back-breaking."

Meanwhile, a user said, “Exhausting labor. Can’t imagine the back pain at the end of the day."

One more commented, “All this should be automated. No human should have to do backbreaking work like this for so little pay."

The identity of the woman remains to be unclear yet.

