We are living in a world with so many cultures, religions, tribes and customs still to know about and it is next to impossible to like everything. Some of these traditions may seem charming to people, while others are downright bizarre. Still, they are interesting enough to capture the attention of people like the one performed by the Yanomami tribe in South America. As stated in the reports, they have a weird burial ritual akin to cannibalism called Endocannibalism.

Endocannibalism is the practice of eating the flesh of a dead person from the same community, tribe or society. This tribe believes that the departed soul of the dead can rest properly and make its transition only when the body has been burned and eaten by the living relatives. The Yanomami tribe, also known as Yanam or Senema, are found in Venezuela and parts of Brazil.

Advertisement

Unlike the conventional burial ceremony, the Yanomami tribe burns the body of the dead people and paints their faces with grime (a layer of dirt on the skin) from the burnt body. They sing and cry to express their grief over the loss of a relative. In the second phase of the burial, they gather the remains after burning the bodies and turn them into powder by mixing them with the ashes. It is followed by mixing this into a banana and a soup is prepared. This local delicacy is then offered to everybody for consumption.

There is also an exception to this ritual. In case an enemy kills a relative or village member, only the women are allowed to eat the ashes. After this, revenge is sought from the enemy on the same night as the killing takes place. Villagers are required to take revenge by raiding the enemy territory.

Apart from this tradition, which will seem bizarre to a lot of people, there are a lot of qualities that make the Yanomami tribe the smartest among human beings. According to reports, people of this tribe have a huge botanical knowledge and use about 500 plants for food, medicine, house building and other artefacts.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here