'Thoughtful': Woman Orders Sanitary Pads From Swiggy, Receives Cookies Along With it

In what comes as a very thoughtful gesture, a woman who had been chumming ordered some sanitary pads from food delivery app Swiggy. Along with the pads, she also received a few chocolate cookies. Sameera took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and shared her experience in the form of a tweet. The app delivery service Swiggy’s quick commerce grocery delivery service, Instamart, has become increasingly popular in the country. With the great popularity of the hyperlocal marketplace have come a great number of bizarre searches.

Taking to Twitter, Sameera wrote, “I ordered sanitary pads from @SwiggyInstamart and found a bunch of chocolate cookies at the bottom of the bag. Pretty thoughtful! But not sure who did it, swiggy or the shopkeeper?"

The app itself responded to the now viral tweet. “We just want you to have a pleasant day ahead, Sameera. ^Ashwin," wrote Swiggy.

“Instamart supplies from its own dark stores. So definitely it’s part of SOP. You can thank swiggy for that," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “They keep it on purpose for delighting the consumer and promoting the products. Got biscuits, chocolates, wafers multiple times with our orders."

Meanwhile, earlier, Swiggy took to its official Twitter handle and asked people what food comes to their head when they hear “heartbreak." Every person, at some point in their life, have got their heart broken. And food always helps decrease the pain. The tweet, therefore, attracted may eyeball. “what’s the first dish that comes to your mind when you hear “heartbreak"?" read the tweet.

While for some, its ice cream, for many it is their all-time favourite biryani. “Zomato yaad aata hai," wrote a Twitter user, mocking the app.

