A legacy of love and parenthood spanning three generations was captured in a maternity shoot that has set social media ablaze. Jibin Joy, a visionary photographer, embarked on a journey with his beloved pregnant wife, Chinchu PS, and found inspiration in their ancestral roots. He summoned the generations before them, including grandparents and parents, to immortalize their enduring love story amidst the breathtaking landscapes of Vagamon in Idukki.

Every shot in the video tells the story of profound love that transcends time. In the clip, one can see an 87-year-old man tenderly kissing his wife’s forehead as she gazes upon him with adoration amidst the picturesque backdrop. Dressed in traditional chattayum and mundu, Chinnama, the 80-year-old woman, holds her abdomen with gentle care, mirroring the maternal glow of her daughter-in-law. The parents of the couple, Joy George (60) Thresiamma Joy (59) and Sabu PT (55), and Sujatha Sabu (47) also took part in the shoot. They all struck the same pose as the radiant pregnant woman and her doting husband. Draped in a bright gown, the expectant mother beams with joy as her partner lavishes her with love.

The video portrays the happiness the previous generations felt when they were expecting a baby, and how that is now passed on to the youngest couple among them.

Take a look at the video here:

Within days, the clip accrued 1.4 million views, going viral on Instagram.

In a conversation with Indian Express, Jibin shared that his grandfather was enthusiastic about the shoot, fueled by his passion for acting since a young age, which culminated in his role in director Basil Joseph’s Jane Man last year. George Chacko said, “Four generations have passed and now we await the youngest daughter-in-law’s baby." The shoot celebrates the generational shift through everyday costumes, showcasing the timeless legacy of the family.

Chinchu, the nine-month pregnant woman, expressed her delight at the positive response the shoot has garnered. It was all thanks to Jibin’s creative vision and their collaborative efforts. The maternity shoot serves as a powerful testament to the unyielding strength of love and the splendour of familial ties that motivate us to treasure our heritage and welcome the coming days with unbridled enthusiasm.

