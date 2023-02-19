Shah Rukh Khan is regarded as the King of Bollywood for his mastery of art which is a lot more than just acting! His ability to get the best results on-screen is combined with the creative efforts of everyone working at the backend to make it look all perfect and exciting. SRK has had a big hand in helping individuals and the team to churn out fantastic results by giving them productive suggestions and guidance based on his years of industry experience. From camera angles to stunt executions, Badshah has always had the most incredible inputs in his movies that have even earned him credits for the same. Recently, a woman gave this trivia about SRK getting special movie credits after she observed “Thrills by SRK" at the end of ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’.

Taking to Twitter, a user named Shruti Sonal, shared a Bollywood trivia with SRKians by posting a picture of one of his movie credits that read, “Thrills, Shah Rukh Khan". She went on to highlight his other movies that had similar sequences at the end, namely, ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, and ‘Main Hoon Na’. While she guessed it to be an “insider joke", Desis started looking for reasons and some of them even pointed out that it was King Khan’s crucial inputs to the team that excited makers to credit him for the contribution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He would design a lot of the action and stunts in his movies, because he has this credit in many films so I’m guessing it’s related to those bits. Even in The Romantics, he talks about adding the climax fight in DDLJ," commented a user. “Thrills means all the sounds and special effects a film might have. He does it through red chillies now. In that era, it was his specific inputs - ye wala sound daalo accha rahega type," explained the other.

Advertisement

The third user said, “THRILLS may sound as a JOKE but it’s actually his INPUTS in all those movies". Meanwhile, the fourth one shed light on his excellent inputs during the making of ‘My Khan is Khan’ and remarked, “The scene in My Name is Khan where a large gathering and police & everyone got scared when SRK uttered the word “terrorist" and it was chaos. The entire sequence was directed by SRK himself, this was told by KJo in one his interviews." Well, it shows what it takes to be Shah Rukh Khan and this ‘thrilling’ disclosure just gave us another reason to fall for the ‘last of stars’.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here