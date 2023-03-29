It is always nice to chance upon pictures of Raghu, the elephant from the Oscar-winning documentary short film - The Elephant Whisperers. So, when Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan dug out an old photograph of caretaker Bomman and Raghu, he had the Internet’s attention. He actually reshared a photo that he had posted five years ago, from Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. It is just a candid moment capturing the special bond between the elephant and his caregiver. The photo was Parveen’s Facebook memory that popped on his wall recently, allowing him to reminisce moments of the past.

In the picture, Bomman can be seen sharing a contagious smile while pampering Raghu, the baby elephant. For those unaware, the animal was handed over to his caretaker after he was separated from his herd. Raghu was severely wounded and declared critically distressed with many claiming that he wouldn’t have survived if not for his caretakers. At the time, the IFS officer used a poignant statement to caption the photo. It read, “In a world where you can be anything, be kind to all."

On Wednesday morning, he re-shared the picture and wrote, “This random five-year-old click of mine from Mudumalai. Do you recognise them? My Facebook account showcased this today on memories. The quote was very apt also. Good that down the line everyone knows them. And about their work." Take a look at it here:

Twitter was immensely rejoiced to see this young picture of Bomman and Raghu and they ended up filling up the reply section with admiration for the duo. A user wrote, “Just see his smile in the company of his beloved elephant, genuine affection & care."

Another commented, “They are stars now!"

One more agreed, “Now the whole world recognises them."

Meanwhile, a user appreciated The Elephant Whisperers, “The film is not just a heart-touching story of a bond between animal and human and co-existence but also showcases Indian culture and tradition of environment conservation. As Indians, we are proud of winning this Oscar… Wonderful Documentary the current generation must watch."

With baby elephant Raghu at the center of the plot, the Oscar-winning documentary was created jointly by Guneet Monga and Kartiki Gonsalves. The short film showcases how two caretakers helped raise an orphaned elephant like their own kid, thereby showcasing a never-seen-before bond between humans and elephants.

