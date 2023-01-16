Throwback Video: Young Prince William Leaves Mother Diana Scared As He Almost Slips From a Swing

Social media is filled with heartwarming memories of Princess Diana. Despite her tragic demise, the joyful moments spent with Prince William and Prince Harry often do rounds on social media. Reminiscing on the same, a video has recently resurfaced on Instagram that clearly shows the beautiful bond between the trio. The then Princess of Wales was seen having fun with her two children while playing in a garden.

Princess Diana watches William’s first tentative steps as he tries to climb a swing. She is seen talking to William while lifting an extension of the garment he had on his back. While William is busy explaining to his mother, he trips over and falls down on one foot. Diana immediately steps forward and breathed a great sigh of relief. Princess Diana was surprised when William flinched while playing, thinking he was going to fall down. The caption also read, “Such a precious throwback. Love Princess Diana’s laugh afterwards."

The video amassed over 13 million views ever since it was shared online. Social media users found the video too adorable and penned some sweet messages. One of the users wrote, “I am familiar with that “look" lol you get it once you’re a mom haha". Another one said, “He may have given her a scare, but she gave him the eyes". One also mentioned, “Just a typical mom… so worried but at the same time boy if you hurt yourself."

Watch the video below:

Recently, the Duke of Sussex made shocking revelations about his brother Prince William in his memoir. Prince Harry believes that if his late mother, Princess Diana, were still alive, many of the problems he had with Prince William would not exist. During the conversation on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host asked the royal, “If your mother were still alive, do you ever think about how she might handle this moment?" Responding to the current friction between the two brothers, Harry replied, “We wouldn’t have got to this moment. It’s impossible to say where we would be now, where those relationships would be now, but there is no way that the distance between my brother and I would be the same."

Prince Harry revealed many other incidents in his memoir Spare, which was released on January 10.

