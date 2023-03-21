TikTok star Jehane Thomas breathed her last at the age of 30 on Friday. Jehane Thomas passed away after persistently complaining of suffering crippling migraines for several months. In past, she also shared a lengthy note on her Instagram revealing that she “was diagnosed with Optic Neuritis". According to a report in the Independent, the news came to light after Jehane’s friend Alyx Reast shared it via a GoFundMe Page launch on March 17. Jehane, who left behind two sons—3-year-old Isaac and 1-year-old Elijah, time and again kept her followers updated about her physical health by constantly documenting it on her social media.

In the description of the page, Alyx revealed that the page was created to financially support Jehane’s sons. The description read, “[Isaac and Elijah] have been left without their mum. I’ve started this page in the hope of raising some money so her beautiful boys can have the best childhood, make memories and make sure they are comfortable." It added, “Nothing will bring the boys their mum back, but we hope it will bring some relief to her family, knowing how loved and supported they are." The page revealed that so far around 700 donations were made. As of 20 March, the GoFundMe Page has raised £12,045 (Rs 10,73,000), with more than 700 donations.

While informing her followers about her state, Jehane through her caption had revealed that her conditioning caused swelling of the eye’s optic nerve. She also revealed that for the past two years, she was told that her migraine was due to stress. Jehane wrote, “I was diagnosed with Optic Neuritis a few months ago after nearly 2 years of being told my migraines were stress related. They then thought I had MS which was ruled out (for now) but now the pressure in my head literally takes me off my feet."

In her post, which was shared on March 12, Jehane dropped a selfie with her boys and through the caption revealed that after spending six days in the hospital, she was finally home. The emotional post read, “6 days admitted into hospital and I’m finally home with my boys. It’s been a really challenging week, not just physically but mentally. I’ve missed these two so much and feel like they’ve both grown up so much whilst I’ve been away."

She also went on to thank her parents for their support and her best friends Alyx, Kirsty and Marc for being by her side in the hospital.

