The idea that clothes define a person’s gender is a misconception that does not hold true. People should have the freedom to wear whatever makes them feel comfortable, regardless of their gender. While some may choose to embrace gender neutrality, it is not a requirement, and individuals have the right to express themselves in a way that aligns with their identity.

A recent incident on social media has brought attention to the fact that some individuals still cling to traditional gender norms when it comes to clothing. In a video posted on TikTok, a user called out a merchandise retailer for stocking colourful clothing in the boys’ section that she perceived as too “girlish." However, her comments were met with backlash from those who reject the idea that clothing should be strictly defined by gender.

The video in question shows a TikToker repeatedly questioning whether she is in the boys’ section of Target store while displaying a range of colourful clothing items featuring floral prints, rainbows, and cartoon characters. She expresses her belief that the clothing is too feminine and argues that the store is attempting to make boys look like girls against their will. She even goes so far as to call a pink set of shorts and a t-shirt “sick" and urges Target to “do better". Not just that, she also compared clothing with the same print on a boy and a girl mannequin, stating that it would make the boy look like his sister.

After the TikTok video went viral, some users on Twitter began criticising the lady’s views. One user mocked the notion of clothing being forced on children, stating, “Against your will? Your 4 yr old is out on the streets working and buying clothes without you? Lol. That’s a YOU problem, Phil." Another user pointed out the absurdity of being threatened by colourful clothing, as opposed to an agitated adult with a camera.

Several other users expressed their belief that children should be allowed to be kids and wear whatever they feel comfortable in, rather than being forced to adhere to outdated gender norms. One user wrote, “What are boys ‘supposed’ to wear? Is it only bloodshed, trucks, and footballs, or are they allowed to just be kids? The only agenda I see is trying to surpass the outdated ideologies of older generations."

Another user argued that the colour of clothing has nothing to do with a child’s sexuality, stating, “They’re just colors, and if y’all were smart, you’d know the childhood brain isn’t developed enough to make a connection between colors and sexuality… Unless YOU tell them to. Just don’t buy it if you don’t like it! Not that serious."

