A TikToker recently went above and beyond to make a frog feel at home when he discovered it living on his fence. In the video that has gone viral, a man named Dazza documents his journey of creating an innovative frog house, complete with a pool, to ensure that the amphibian felt comfortable, safe, and adaptable. The story has captured the attention of social media users with its twists and turns, showcasing the lengths some people will go to care for their animal friends.

Throughout the video, Dazza can be seen improvising his designs to cater to the frog’s needs until he finally achieves the perfect outcome. While he began with a simple structure that took almost a week for the frog to adapt to it, internet users kept dropping suggestions on how it could be better. Thus, it turned out to be a lengthy process with multiple revisions helping him build the ideal home for the ‘Frod’.

Advertisement

Dazza initially replaced hard walls with a cushioned armrest and a patio for Frodrick’s comfort. Based on suggestions, he built a pool with an infinity-edge waterfall and plants for Frodrick to cool off, which eventually became a popular spot for frogs. When a possum appeared, Dazza quickly constructed an emergency cave for Frodrick’s safety, only to find out that the possum was a friendly visitor who came to drink water.

Advertisement

To provide a food source for Frodrick, Dazza designed a bug light that attracted insects and added a pond, leading to the birth of tadpoles. Dazza even built a tadpole ramp to ensure their safety. As more baby frogs arrived, Dazza created additional homes for them, showing his commitment to providing the best possible living space for his pet frog and its companions.

Thus, the frog story had people hooked as they couldn’t get over the creative instinct of the man who tried his best to ensure that his animal friend gets a perfect space to live in. “Best thing ever," read a comment on Twitter after the video was re-shared on the micro-blogging site. “This video just kept getting better I did not know how it was possible after each additional good thing but they made it happen," added the other.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here