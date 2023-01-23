TikToker’s Heartbreaking Video of Her Father Suffering From Dementia Leaves Twitter Teary-eyed

Dementia is a syndrome that results in loss of cognitive functioning, that is, thinking, remembering, and reasoning, to an extent that interferes with the patient’s daily life and activities. Its severity varies from person to person and it is more common in people aged old though it must not be confused as a normal part of aging. Several times, videos of people suffering from a form of dementia surface on the internet which shows how difficult it is for their family members to see them in that ‘sorry’ phase. One such video that went viral recently was of a TikToker who shared a heartbreaking video of her father suffering from this mental illness as he spoke of ‘his daughter’ in front of his daughter.

A two-minute TikTok video shared by a user, identified as Bailey, went viral on Twitter. The embedded text on the clip read, “Me talking to my dad about me, my sister, and my mom. He doesn’t know who I am, but he’ll always brag about his daughters to anyone. Dementia hurts."

The video began with Bailey inquiring about her father about scuba diving and asked, “How did you get started with commercial diving?" Her dad went on to explain his journey of making a career out of diving. He also said his wife left with their two children and moved to Texas while he stayed in Arizona. On being asked about his equation with his wife now, he said that “they are good friends". Talking about his wife Randa and his daughters, Paige and Bailey, he went on to describe them as “beautiful".

He even called his daughters “wonderful, intelligent, quick, sharp" and “everything that a father would dream for". The man then remarked how he cried every time he was made to go separate ways from his daughters and how he felt “their love in his tears". The moment he exclaimed how lucky he is to have such adorable daughters, Bailey couldn’t hold back her tears. The video ended then, showing how heart-wrenching it is to talk to your loved ones just as strangers.

The video ached several hearts and left online users teary-eyed. “this is a very hard thing to deal with i promise you," wrote a Twitter user while another one said, “This is heartbreaking. He looks very young too. I didn’t know dementia could effect someone who hadn’t reached old age." One user shared her own experience and commented, “Her tears made me cry. I am experiencing this with my father and it breaks my heart. I love him so much and it breaks me to see him as a fraction of who he is." What could be more upsetting than this?

