The internet has been inundated with videos of everyday tasks that are seemingly soothing, such as the ‘pop’ of opening an airtight container, the ‘glug, glug’ of a pitcher being filled with orange juice, or candies cascading into a ‘spotless’ jar. These short, sped-up videos have gained millions of views, capturing the attention of viewers who are drawn to the tidiness of the process. However, not everyone is a fan of these ASMR videos, which have become a popular internet phenomenon. A chef recently took to Twitter to express his frustration over such kitchen restocking clips, comparing them to a “cosplay of a hotel housekeeper" and the response to his rant has been mixed on social media.

A recent TikTok video shared by Twitter user @ericriveracooks showed a woman stocking soda cans, juices, and candies in a very meticulous way, lining them up perfectly in the fridge. The user, a chef as per his Twitter profile, was not impressed by the concept of such videos and criticised them in his caption, saying “kitchen restocking videos are insane because it gives people that have money the opportunity to cosplay as a hotel housekeeper or a grocery store workers while they wouldn’t be caught dead working as either." He shared more videos on his Twitter thread and made sarcastic remarks about the obsession with achieving a perfectly arranged, spotless kitchen. The response to his rant on Twitter was divided, with some telling him to calm down and not get worked up over a simple video, while others agreed with him and pointed out the negative implications of these types of videos.

One user expressed their view that the trend or phenomenon being discussed and wrote, “The whole thing is a bizarre exercise in flexing on poors. As if their life is so perfectly impossibly well run, organized, clean and curated it creates this aspirational vision that you too, if u work had enough can be freed from the chaos and filth of ur day to day life." Another user commented on the sound associated with the trend and said, “I hate the sound on these. *slide crinkle crackle* Reminds me of the exaggerated pouring of coke into a glass in coke commercials. Like we get it! Stuff makes noise."

Some individuals responded with a more lighthearted tone, expressing amusement at the idea of people feeling offended by something as seemingly innocuous as organising. One person quipped, “Never thought I’d see ppl get triggered by organizing. Touch grass pls". “Is this what people are getting recreationally offended at today?" exclaimed another.

Such ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) videos are designed to provide a soothing and pleasurable sensory experience to viewers and listeners and have gained widespread popularity on the internet. These videos feature a variety of different sounds and visuals, from the simple act of stacking toilet paper or folding towels to more complex tasks like cleaning out a refrigerator or preparing a recipe.

