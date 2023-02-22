No matter how much you travel, you always keep a buffer time to smoothly get through airport security and board the flight to your destination. With first-time fliers, this buffer time extends. Actress Tillotama Shome, who has featured in films like Angrezi Medium, Manto, Sir, and A Death in the Gunj, recently tweeted about an incident that she witnessed at an airport. She saw a woman making fun of a family for reaching the airport six hours before their scheduled departure time. The family was travelling by flight for the first time. Tillotama, in her tweet, also shared that the incident reminded her of her own experience of taking her first flight 23 years ago for her film Monsoon Wedding.

Advertisement

The tweet shared by Tillotama read, “Saw a woman make fun of a family at the airport who had arrived 6 hours before their flight’s departure time. It was their first flight. In them, I saw me 23 yrs ago, nervous and excited to sit in a plane to Venice for Monsoon wedding. I remember the kindness of strangers (sic)."

Several Twitter users took to the comments section to share their thoughts on this incident. Some even recalled their first-time flight experiences. One user pointed out the sad truth of today’s society and commented, “Society getting more and more judgemental. Kindness is the biggest casualty these days."

Another user wrote, “Around three months ago arriving six hours before your flight from IGI was the only way to be on it!" hinting at the long queues at the Delhi Airport during the December holiday season.

Advertisement

“While we have plenty of memes and make fun of our parents’ gen for reaching/sending us way too early for flights, it actually makes a lot of sense. It’s better to have good margin of time, anything can happen so better reach early then keep it cut to cut," a user comments.

On the work front, Tillotama Shome was most recently seen performing the role of a RAW agent in the latest web series The Night Manager, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here