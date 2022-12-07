Tinder Asks People if They Remember The Name of Their First Crush And Desis Are All Nostalgic

There are a few things from your childhood that you can never forget. Your first teacher, first best friend and first crush. Some things are so deeply etched in your mind that you carry them forward all your life. Elaborating on the same, the official Twitter handle of Tinder India asked people if they remember their first crush. “let’s see if you remember the name of your first crush," read the tweet. The now-viral tweet has garnered tons of responses.

While for some it was their primary teacher, for other it was mostly an actor. Here are a few responses:

Meanwhile, earlier the story of a man went viral and netizens could not have enough of it. Josh (now 31) was in his early twenties when he had first downloaded the Tinder application. Josh was one of the earliest users of the application. As the years went by, the number of dating applications — Hinge, Bumble among those — increased. Josh’s hopes of finding a suitable date also increased with the number, but luck didn’t smile on him.

Josh recalls that at one point, he had 300 matches but none of them eventually turned out to be a successful date. Thoroughly disheartened, he gave up the idea of dating for three years until he came across someone in a Chelsea bar.

The best part about this application is Josh has developed a lot of safety layers, especially for women. While signing up, users go through a verification check. Also, in other applications, people meet alone. However, in Bloc, you go with your friends.

