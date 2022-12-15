Home » BUZZ » Tiny Bars, Barbecue Stands: This Tiny Alley in Japan for Foodies is Straight Out of 'Blade Runner'

Tiny Bars, Barbecue Stands: This Tiny Alley in Japan for Foodies is Straight Out of 'Blade Runner'

This clip can prove it to you. The camera pans through the alley, giving a glimpse of some of the wonderful options all around. It certainly looks like a fun place to hang out at.

One has to be lying if they say they had not been enchanted by all the scrumptious food Japanese anime draws so well. If it were possible, many would just grab that delicious-looking plate of sushi right out of the screen. But it is not just a dream anymore. Any food lover can visit the ultimate heaven in a tiny alley called the Omoide Yokocho near Shinjuku station. With about 70 bars and barbeque stands, it looks like a scene straight out of the popular anime series Blade Runner. This clip can prove it to you. The camera pans through the alley, giving a glimpse of some of the wonderful options all around. It certainly looks like a fun place to hang out at. Take a peek here:

The love for food and a desire to visit this place was shared by several social media users. If one comparison kept coming up, it was with Blade Runner. One Twitter user wrote, “Blade Runner meets foodie heaven."

Another user seemed to put the alley on their bucket list as they shared, “I am going to Japan this year."

“Omoide Yokocho in Shinjuku, Tokyo is a nostalgic bar district with around 60 tiny bars and restaurants. It looks like it’s straight out of ‘Blade Runner’," one tweet read.

Omoide Yokocho is located close to the West Exit of the Shinjuku Station. This Station, often called the busiest railway station in the world, is mostly very modern and brightly lit, however, this maze of narrow alleys spills smoke and noise all over the tiny space not even wide enough to stretch your arms. Roughly translated as Memory Lane, Omoide Yokocho and its izakaya-type restaurants have a rich history. It started out as a huge black market close to Shinjuku Station following World War II. Back then, it was a dangerous area to visit, yet saw many visitors as people hardly had a choice. This place had the food and the supplies. Fret not! These are all now properly licensed restaurants.

