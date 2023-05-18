Tiny Pakistan Boy Smashes Cricket Ball Like Not Other Batsman Can.

Even if you are not a fan of cricket, you have to agree that the craze surrounding the game is something special. Considered one of the most popular sports in India, whenever there is a tournament between two big countries, people flock to their television screens, pinning their hopes on their favourite team to win. Regardless of whom you support, cricket enables people to come closer and bond together. This gentleman’s game also inspires youngsters to follow in the footsteps of their ideal cricketer. One such viral video of a Pakistani boy’s commendable batting skills will make you believe how cricket is inspiring today’s kids.

The now-viral clip was dropped on Instagram on May 8 by a user named Raza Mahar. The adorably motivating video shows a little boy, holding a bat in position, as if ready to hit as many balls that may come his way. Interestingly, the kiddo did just that. Wearing a blue T-shirt, white pants, and a reverse cap, the little one went on smashing all the balls that were thrown at him. The youngster’s skill was determined by the way he hit all the balls without missing even one shot.

There was another bat behind the young batsman, which acted like a wicket. The boy further made sure that the balls did not hit the wicket even once. His sharp presence of mind and full concentration were quite evident in the video. He also seemed to be adept with various batting techniques, including cover and straight drives, square cuts, and even MS Dhoni’s most popular helicopter shot.

“Power Hitting" read the apt caption of the video. The visual footage was quick to arrest the attention of social media users. They were candid in expressing their reactions upon watching the budding talent at play. Comparing the little kid with Rajasthan Royals player Riyan Parag, one user wrote, “He can replace Riyan Parag in Rajasthan Royals." “Make him play cricket once he grows up," quipped someone else. Another user pointed out that the kid’s “Timing is Unbelievable."

So far, the video has collected over 20.4 million views and 1.4 million likes on Instagram. If you want to watch more of this little kid at play then do check out Raza Mahar’s profile. You will find many similar videos of the talented boy hitting sixes!