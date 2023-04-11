'Titanic House': West Bengal Man Builds Dream Home That Looks Exactly Like a Ship

Welcome to the Titanic house- a ship-like house made out of passion. Mintu Roy, a resident of Hellencha district of North 24 Parganas, settled in Fasidawa area of Siliguri around 20-25 years ago. Currently, he spends his days farming. He came to Siliguri with his father Manranjan Roy. Over the years, Mintu slowly began bringing his dream home to life- a ship of his love.

When he lived in Kolkata, he dreamt of building a house that would look like a ship. He tried to rope in many engineers for the project, but they did not believe in his vision. Mintu was left with no choice but to start building the house with his own two hands.

However, due to financial constraints, the work got stalled on occasion. When Mintu realised he did not have enough money to pay masons, he went to Nepal for three years and learned the work of masonry.

According to Mintu, the work of building the ship-home started in 2010. It is 39 feet long and 13 feet wide. About 30 feet high, the house has become the main attraction of the area. The house stands on 9.5 decimal land. After planting crops and selling the crops in the market, Mintu saved the money and work is still ongoing.

Mintu said that he decided to name the house after his mother. An estimated Rs 15 lakh has been spent so far. He added, “I am trying to finish the work by next year. I want to build a restaurant on the top floor later, so that I can have some income from there."

People’s labour of love often takes such grand shapes. For instance, in 2021, a man in Madhya Pradesh gifted a Taj Mahal replica of a house to his wife, India Today reported. The house has towers like the Taj Mahal and the flooring was done with ‘Makrana’ marbles brought from Rajasthan. Makrana is the same kind of marble that was used in the construction of the Taj Mahal and has now been declared ‘Global Heritage Stone.’

