To Promote Sustainable Art, This Nigerian Artist Creates Portraits Out of Flip Flops

In an era where waste production has peaked, sustainable art is one of the most innovative ways to try and save the planet. Sustainable art not only creates the best out of scrap but also helps reduce the amount of waste from the world. An artist from Nigeria is innovatively taking to sustainable art. He is creating art out of flip flops, one of the major products which contribute to plastic pollution in the world. The artist, Eugene Konboye, is a resident of Abeokuta, Nigeria.

Advertisement

According to AFP News Agency’s official YouTube channel video, Nigeria disposes of 2 lakh tons of plastic into the Atlantic ocean every year. Eugene visits his nearby dump yard every day to collect thrown-away flip-flops. In the video, he suggests that flip-flops are a popular choice of everyday footwear for the low-income class.

Eugene further revealed that when people are done using them, they throw them away. While some of them are buried beneath the ground, some are thrown away in the ocean. He suggests that the flip flops buried in the ground affect plants, and the ones in the ocean become fish food and affect marine life.

To reduce the amount of waste, Eugene contributes his part to the environment by making mosaic portraits of the village community members through the slippers. His process involves a few steps which are – collecting the slippers, putting them in sun and rain before Eugene carries them to his studio, sorting them according to the colours and tones and finally cutting them to create the portrait.

AFP also revealed that only a fraction of Nigeria’s waste is recycled, and it looks like Eugene is one of the biggest contributors in the country towards the initiative – reduce, reuse, and recycle. The interview clip was seen by the artist himself, and he thanked the new agency for bringing his story to light.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here