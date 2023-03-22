Rajalakshmi Vijay Ramakrishnan, a tech firm’s CEO passed away after being hit by a speeding car while out on a morning jog in Mumbai’s Worli. The tragic incident occurred at 6:30 am on Sunday near Worli Dairy on Worli Seaface. Social media users who have been mourning Rajalaxmi’s shocking demise have dug out an old LinkedIn post made by the late CEO and it has left people teary-eyed.

Rajalakshmi’s LinkedIn post detailed her participation in the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023. She cited a Ronald Rook quote that goes “I don’t run to add days to my life, I run to add life to my days." She ended her post by writing, “I have added life to my days, I have added friends to my life. I have added the booster shot to my work. I wake up yet another day, to run, to live life."

Rajalakshmi’s words are rendered even more poignant after the tragic circumstance of her death. Her LinkedIn profile picture also included a snap of her running.

Advertisement

As per preliminary reports, the driver had lost control of the car that mowed down Rajalakshmi and gone on to ram into a divider after knocking her down.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here