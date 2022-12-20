Home » BUZZ » Tom Cruise Thanked 'Top Gun' Fans Mid-Air During Skydive and the Memes Took Off

Tom Cruise Thanked 'Top Gun' Fans Mid-Air During Skydive and the Memes Took Off

Tom Cruise thanked fans for supporting Top Gun: Maverick. While skydiving.

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 13:57 IST

Tom Cruise's message while skydiving sparks memes. (Credits: Twitter/Top Gun)
Tom Cruise thanked fans for supporting Top Gun: Maverick in the wildest, most Tom Cruise way possible: while skydiving. In a video message, Cruise was seen sitting on an aircraft in the moments before leaping off of it and freefalling through air, with the sea looming beneath. “Hey everyone, here we are over stunning South Africa, and we’re filming ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning’ parts one and two. I didn’t want the year to end without thanking you all for coming out to the theatres and thank you for supporting ‘Top Gun: Maverick’," Cruise said in the video.

That is quite a way of saying thanks. People responded to Cruise’s message with memes.

Writer Christopher McQuarrie returns to direct the upcoming film and co-wrote Maverick. The director-writer also thanked fans for their support and shouted at Cruise, “Hey, listen, we really have got to roll. We’ve got to get this shot."

Cruise reacted to this by jumping off the plane and shared, “As always, thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honor of a lifetime. I’m running out of altitude, so I’ve got to get back to work. We’ve got to get this shot. You have a very safe and happy holiday. We’ll see you at the movies.

The two concluding instalments of the Mission Impossible franchise will release in 2023 and 2024.

