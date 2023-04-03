Home » Buzz » Tom Holland Wants Indians to Stop Tagging Him in Tom Holland's NMACC Photos, Here's Why

Tom Holland Wants Indians to Stop Tagging Him in Tom Holland's NMACC Photos, Here's Why

Tom Holland has the whole of India on his Twitter timeline, tagging him in Tom Holland's pics from the NMACC launch, and he would like it to stop.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 16:51 IST

International

Historian Tom Holland is tired of being tagged in the actor's NMACC photos by Indians.
Historian Tom Holland is tired of being tagged in the actor's NMACC photos by Indians.

Tom Holland found himself in a fix as Indians have once again started tagging him in Tom Holland’s photos from the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch. The Spiderman actor, along with Zendaya, was one of the host of international celebrities who attended the event. Before you start getting offended at Tom Holland’s request to stop tagging him in the photos, let us elaborate.

Historian Tom Holland (@holland_tom) has been a long-suffering victim of tag mishaps. He is decidedly not Tom Holland the actor, and would very much like for people to stop. Sharing a photo from a Shah Rukh Khan fan page which had mistakenly tagged him in Tom the actor’s pic with SRK, Zendaya, Salman Khan and Nita Ambani, the historian wrote, “Please make it stop."

“This is a great photo, confused though, what do you want to stop?" One clueless Twitter user asked him. “Where to begin?" Holland joked. “I am wheezing as I type this, but sincere aplogies on behalf of my fellow countrymen, Mr Holland," another Twitter user wrote. “It seems like I have the whole of India in my timeline!" Holland replied.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Nobody minds an excess of Tom Hollands when one’s a talented historian and the other a talented actor.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Shaoni SarkarShaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More

first published: April 03, 2023, 16:45 IST
last updated: April 03, 2023, 16:51 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+15PHOTOS

Inside Pics From NMACC Opening: Shah Rukh Khan, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor Among Stars Seen

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Makes Jaws Drop In Sexy Brown Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Swimwear Pictures