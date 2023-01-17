Tommy Weds Jaily: UP Man Spends Rs 50,000 on Dogs' 'Lavish' Wedding, Priceless Photos Go Viral

Meet pet dogs Tommy and Jaily, who have ‘tied in the knot’ in a big fat Indian wedding ceremony. With food and entertainment, the owners of the dogs did not hold back from splashing some cash to make sure that the big day for the furry animals goes perfectly. From food preprepared in desi ghee to relatives dancing to the dhol beat, this ceremony had everything like any other usual wedding would. According to ANI, the male dog Tommy and the female dog Jaily got hitched in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh on Sunday, January 15.

A video of their desi wedding is going viral on social media which shows a bunch of relatives dancing merrily to the beats of dhol. At one point in the clip, the two dogs were seen held by their owner at what appears to be their wedding mandap. In a conversation with the news agency, the owner revealed that the wedding was specially organized on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. The food prepared in desi ghee was not only organized at the wedding ceremony but was also distributed in the owner’s neighbourhood.

Advertisement

The owners spent around Rs 40,000-45,000 for the special dog wedding. “On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, we organized the wedding. Desi Ghee food was served at the wedding, which was also distributed among the dogs in the neighbourhood. We spent around Rs 40,000-45,000 for it," said Dinesh, the owner of Tommy. Watch the glimpses of the wedding here:

The bizarre wedding ceremony is gaining major traction online by garnering more than thirty-four thousand views on Twitter. The snippet of the pet wedding has also made a barrage of users burst out in laughter. A user said, “Singles must see this even dogs are getting married not you."

Advertisement

Another asked, “Kundali milayi ya nahi (Did they match their birth chart)?"

One more joked, “Was it an intercaste marriage?"

Meanwhile, a user highlighted how Tommy wasn’t steady in the viral clip, “Tommy is not interested. Looks like a forced marriage."

What are your thoughts about this yappy couple and wedding?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here