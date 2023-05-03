Trends :Aishwarya MohanrajChocolate BhajiyaWoman Living In CarDelhi MetroBournvita Controversy
Tongue Reconstructed With Microvascular Surgery in UP Hospital

Tongue Reconstructed With Microvascular Surgery in UP Hospital

A 56-year-old male patient had come with complaints of non-healing ulcers and pain at the left lateral border of the tongue for about four months.

Published By: Adithyan P

IANS

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 11:56 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

His histopathology came out to be moderately differentiated Squamous cell carcinoma and he was diagnosed as a case of cancer tongue. (Credits: Reuters)
For the first time, doctors at the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute performed a microvascular surgery for tongue reconstruction with free radial artery forearm flap.

Resection of primary tumour was done by Dr Indu Shukla, Assistant Professor, ENT and plastic and reconstructive surgery was performed by Dr Mukta Verma, Assistant Professor, Plastic and Reconstructive surgery.

His histopathology came out to be moderately differentiated Squamous cell carcinoma and he was diagnosed as a case of cancer tongue.

He was operated on April 27. The tongue was reconstructed with the help of free radial artery forearm flap (microvascular technique). Patient is a known case of diabetes mellitus type 2 and he is also suffering from chronic liver disease.

The doctors said that the patient had now recovered and the surgery was successful.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

  • Tags:
first published: May 03, 2023, 11:56 IST
last updated: May 03, 2023, 11:56 IST
