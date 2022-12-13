‘Too Cute To Be True’: Man Dressed As Santa Paraglides on White Dog To Wish ‘Furry’ Christmas

Christmas is inching closer and it’s time for people to start the preparations for the fun-filled festival. With candies, cookies, cakes, and puddings come gifts for the kids by their dear Santa. While children would have heard about Santa Claus arriving on a flying reindeer and pulling his sleigh through the air, it came as a surprise when a video of Santa riding on a dog did rounds on social media! Yes, Santa arrived to greet a ‘Furry’ Christmas to all the kids who yearn to hear “ho ho ho" on Christmas Eve.

In the viral clip, a man dressed as Santa could be seen paragliding on a furry dog as both of them flew over the snow-covered valley. He made a powerful appearance at the beginning of the video by creating a ‘modern Christmas’ vibe by wearing goggles instead of spectacles. The man donned the signature red coat with a white fur collar which was paired with the extended trousers. He didn’t forget to put on the Santa hat and white beard to complete his look for Christmas. However, the fluffy dog on which he rode gave an ultimate turn to his Santa look and how! The duo paraglided their way through the valley as Santa surprised hundreds of kids who yelled “Santa! Santa!" from the valley.

Advertisement

The clip was shared on Instagram and the caption alongside read, “Oh oh oh!!! Guess what?! I flew with Santa Claus today!!! He is getting ready for Christmas! We flew above hundreds of kids yelling “Santa!!! Santa!!!" That was pretty cool!"

Dog lovers along with other users loved the twist of modern Santa’s furry ride. One user replied, “Santa Claus is coming riding the cutest samooo…Too cute to be trueee" while another one wrote, “Kids will be like: Santa is on a fluffy white reindeer with no horns"

Advertisement

With Christmas drawing closer, what’s your prep for making it different yet classic?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here