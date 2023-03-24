Kayleigh Scott, a transgender flight attendant who gained fame after appearing in an advertising campaign for United Airlines, was found dead earlier this week. The 25-year-old reportedly died in her Denver apartment on Monday, March 25. Kayleigh Scott’s social media followers reportedly alerted the cops when they some potential references to suicide on her timeline. Before her death, Kayleigh Scott penned an emotional note on her social media handles, apologising to her friends and family for ‘letting everyone down’. The death is being investigated by the police and the final cause behind it is yet to be ascertained, reported The Independent.

In her last post, Kayleigh Scott wrote," As I take my final breaths and exit this living earth, I would like to apologise to everyone I let down. I am so sorry I could not be better. To those that I love, I am sorry I could not be stronger. To those that gave me their everything, I am sorry my effort was not reciprocated." The flight attendant also tagged some of her loved ones in her post and asked them to remember her for the good times they shared. “Please understand that me leaving is not a reflection on you, but the result of my own inability to turn myself for the better," Scott added. She ended her post by promising that she will see them all again on the other side.

According to a report in the Los Angeles Blade, Kayleigh Scott had alluded to battling depression in earlier social media posts. In December, the 25-year-old wrote that 2022 was a year “packed with upset and difficulty". “I saw too much death and loss in my life," she admitted. Scott added that in the past year, she came to realise that she worked a meaningless job for a company that did not value her as an employee. “I had my heart destroyed, I lost my nice little home and had to downsize significantly and start over," Kayleigh Scott posted.

Scott’s mother, Andrea Sylvestro, confirmed her death in an emotional post on Facebook.

Kayleigh Scott shot to fame after she was featured in a commercial for United Airlines as part of its Trans Day of Visibility campaign in 2020. The airline also expressed its sadness at Scott’s demise and expressed its condolences to her family and friends.

