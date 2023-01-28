In an era where women stand neck-to-neck with men, a conservative advertisement from Iran has ended up garnering tremendous flak from Twitteratis all across the world. With marriage being the central theme, the short clip that’s divided into two frames tries to capture the difference between the life of a single and married man. In the first segment, the single man is shown to be waking up by the sound of an alarm, while the married man wakes up to his wife’s calling. The single person is drinking unhealthy soda and eating junk food, while the married one is enjoying a delicious homecooked meal in the warmth of his family.

The ad highlights how single men live an unhealthy lifestyle by skipping meals and even forgetting to pay their electricity bills on time. Meanwhile, the ad claims that married men tend to live a healthy lifestyle because of their wife’s support. It profiles women stereotypically by showing them to be in the kitchen, cooking meals, and being solely responsible for looking after kids. The Twitter user who shared the video revealed that it is, “An ad for married life produced by a conservative cultural center in Iran."

The video did not go down well with the Internet all across the world. They flooded the comment section with harsh criticism. While one questioned the ad’s plot, “He needs a wife so he doesn’t drink soda for breakfast?"

Another claimed, “There are so many wrongs in this ad, An unmarried man can enjoy home-made healthy food, dress good by himself. You don’t a wife or family for that purpose."

One more called out the stereotypical character given to the wife, “And the role of women is just giving birth, making food and comforting the man. Oh, I forgot and child labour in such places, of course, is acceptable to be used in advertisement."

Meanwhile, one user asked, “Ok, so what’s the woman’s benefit from it? Can we get an ad for that?"

Another joined, “They’re literally treating women like a product how unsurprising."

The advertisement has gone viral on the micro-blogging site by raking up over 9.5 million views.

