Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 09:16 IST
New Delhi, India
Trending News LIVE Updates: From Bollywood trivia on ‘Thrills by SRK’ impressing internet to bizarre recipe of Hot Dog and Pickle Jello disgusting foodies, everything that went viral today. There’s no denying that today there is a lot of hype and buzz around the latest things to go viral, trend and be talked about. Read More
While we’ve always loved Imtiaz Ali’s way of storytelling, his mastery of the art just went beyond the usual after a woman gave a ‘Jab We Met’ trivia that we’ve been missing all these years! READ MORE
A viral video shows a woman, presumably a mother or a relative, beating up a young couple at a restaurant on Valentine’s Day. READ MORE.
A Twitter user shared a video and a few pictures of a guy who sells water lilies in the city. What comes as a surprise is that most people are aware or have somehow seen this person. READ MORE.
Cat saved in Turkey’s earthquake now finds a home. The feline who refused to leave the rescuer’s side has been adopted by him. Identified as Ali Cakas, the rescue worker has named it ‘Ekanz’. READ MORE
From camera angles to stunt executions, ‘Badshah’ has always had the most incredible inputs in his movies that have even earned him credits for the same. READ MORE
A hot dog and pickle jello recipe that recently went viral on social media pissed off foodies in a way that all they want to say is ‘enough is enough!’ READ MORE
