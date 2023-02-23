Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 19:02 IST
New Delhi, India
Trending News LIVE Updates: From ‘The Romantics’ Revealed Backstory of Simran’s Dad to YouTuber Charges Nokia With a Million Volts, here’s all that is trending in the digital world today. With the advent of social media, unlimited new videos and images emerge on a daily basis. Sometimes, it becomes difficult to keep a tab of the same and therefore, we have everything at one place. Read More
A grandmother from the USA’s Utah, who was a gestational carrier for her son and daughter-in-law, gave birth to a perfect baby girl named Hannah. READ MORE
In this picture, you will find a lot of columns with the word DUNCE. However, there is an interesting twist. There is another word DANCE carefully concealed in it. Get ready to be called a genius if you can find this word in 18 seconds or less. READ MORE
A new bill moving through the New Mexico legislature would make it the first in the nation to have its official aroma — that of roasted green chillies in the fall reported Associated Press. READ MORE
BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, in a series of tweets, shared suggestions for smoother operations at Delhi IGI Airport’s Terminal 3. READ MORE
A tale of a daughter and mother, both of whom are elderly and are spending their lives outdoors under a tree now. For them, it is not just old age but also poverty that ails them. READ MORE
Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck became the country’s first digital citizen by onboarding the Bhutan National Digital Identity (NDI) mobile wallet. READ MORE
The video opens with buildings demolished and falling within a blink of an eye. READ MORE
The family-owned pizza shop from Ohio put up the signboard after struggling to hire employees with good work ethics. READ MORE
Taking to Twitter, a page named, ‘How Things Work’ posted a video of the same. To everyone’s surprise, the father has created a “functional Iron Man suit." According to the page, the man constructed the suit in his backyard. The video comes from the first public display of the equipment. In the video, the man can be seen wearing the suit on his back. Further into the video, he takes a big leap into the sky and is soon flying all over. READ MORE
The elderly woman, wearing a red saree, is seen perfectly acing the steps of Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s track. READ MORE
The clip shows a tiger closing in on a leopard but seconds later, the latter is seen rolling on the ground. READ MORE
In the clip, uploaded on Twitter by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Hari Chandana, a stone mill is seen with its upper disc-shaped stone connected to a motor using a belt, which helps rotate the grinder. READ MORE
A video of a father dropping his 33-year-old daughter at the railway station is receiving an immense amount of love from viewers on Instagram. READ MORE
If you have ordered groceries from Swiggy Instamart in recent times and have received a counterfeit Rs 2000 note along with your order, with Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s face printed on it, do not be rattled. READ MORE
A 32-year-old woman, identified as Shukla Devi from Bihar’s Samastipur married her sister in law after falling in love with her. Initially, she was married to her husband Pramod Das for a period of 10 years. She also had two kids with him. READ MORE
Over 300 passengers headed to Fukuoka found themselves back to square one, even after a 7-hour ordeal covering over 500 miles (roughly 800 km) Japanese newspaper The Asahi Shimbun reported that the restriction on landing after 10 pm at the Fukuoka airport had been put in place to avoid noise disturbances. READ MORE
Angela Bassett did the thing. That’s it. That’s the whole story. READ MORE.
UK-based wedding planner Georgie Mitchell revealed a nightmare moment faced by a bride who discovered that his soon-to-be husband is still breastfed by his mother, just moments before their nuptials. READ MORE
In December 1963, 17-year-old Randy Gardner from San Diego stayed awake for 11 days and 24 minutes (264.4 hours). READ MORE
Many people on the internet also tried to solve the complex math problem using some help from ChatGPT. READ MORE
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has kick-started promotions of his upcoming comedy-drama Selfiee. While doing so, he has also bagged a Guinness World Record. READ MORE
A humungous sphere was spotted on the beach in Japan but the possibility of a threat has been ruled out. READ MORE
A video from Jaipur shows a man singing Shakira’s hit song on dholak while his partner made the kathputli (puppet) dance to the beats of the track inside a small but decorated set-up. READ MORE
It’s 1995 and SRK-Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has just hit the theatres. What does life look like? Netflix India’s tweet has got fans thinking. READ MORE.
The local sheriff’s office revealed on Sunday that the bones had been connected to Clinkscales after they handed the skeletal remains over to Georgia’s state bureau of inquiry for a DNA examination. READ MORE
Siddhesh Lokare shared that while he was watching random viral reels of SRK, he thought of recreating the iconic DDLJ scene. Lokare, along with his friend Onella Rodrigues, arrived at the Maratha Mandir to watch the film. READ MORE
The viral video shows the coaching staff members heckling students who reportedly gathered to complain about the teaching quality. READ MORE
According to local Lajamanu resident and Central Desert councillor Andrew Johnson Japanangka who spoke to ABCNews, the fish that fell from the sky were not dead but alive. He claimed that children in the small town ran to collect the fish in jars. READ MORE
The incredible medical effort that lasted three hours brought the 20-month-old back to life after he was found unconscious in a backyard pool. READ MORE
Joseph Fasano had a seatmate on an airplane who was reading one of his recent novels, The Swallows of Lunetto, and was completely unaware of his identity. This is what happened next. READ MORE
