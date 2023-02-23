Home / BUZZ / Trending News LIVE Updates: 'The Romantics' Revealed Backstory of Simran's Dad; YouTuber Charges Nokia With a Million Volts
Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 19:02 IST

Trending News LIVE Updates: From 'The Romantics' Revealed Backstory of Simran's Dad to YouTuber Charges Nokia With a Million Volts, here's all that is trending in the digital world today.

Feb 23, 2023 19:02 IST

Viral News: Grandmother in US Gives Birth to Her Granddaughter; Here's Their Story

A grandmother from the USA’s Utah, who was a gestational carrier for her son and daughter-in-law, gave birth to a perfect baby girl named Hannah. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 18:36 IST

Optical Illusion: Find The Word 'Dance' in This Brain Teaser

In this picture, you will find a lot of columns with the word DUNCE. However, there is an interesting twist. There is another word DANCE carefully concealed in it. Get ready to be called a genius if you can find this word in 18 seconds or less. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 18:32 IST

Viral News: This State in US Will Be the First to Have an Official Aroma

A new bill moving through the New Mexico legislature would make it the first in the nation to have its official aroma — that of roasted green chillies in the fall reported Associated Press. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 18:26 IST

Viral Tweet: 30 Mins Just to Enter Delhi Airport? Ashneer Grover Has Some Tips

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, in a series of tweets, shared suggestions for smoother operations at Delhi IGI Airport’s Terminal 3. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 18:19 IST

Viral News: 95-year-old Telangana Woman Lives Under Tree With 76-year-old Daughter

A tale of a daughter and mother, both of whom are elderly and are spending their lives outdoors under a tree now. For them, it is not just old age but also poverty that ails them. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 17:47 IST

Viral News: 7-year-old Bhutan Crown Prince is Country's First Digital Citizen

Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck became the country’s first digital citizen by onboarding the Bhutan National Digital Identity (NDI) mobile wallet. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 17:43 IST

Viral Video: China is Destroying Unfinished High-rise Buildings in Seconds

The video opens with buildings demolished and falling within a blink of an eye. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 17:21 IST

Viral News: US Pizza Joint Receives Backlash For its 'Now Hiring' Sign; Here's Why

The family-owned pizza shop from Ohio put up the signboard after struggling to hire employees with good work ethics. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 17:17 IST

Viral Video: Man's 'Functional' Iron Man Suit is Giving People 'Rocketeer' Vibes

Taking to Twitter, a page named, ‘How Things Work’ posted a video of the same. To everyone’s surprise, the father has created a “functional Iron Man suit." According to the page, the man constructed the suit in his backyard. The video comes from the first public display of the equipment. In the video, the man can be seen wearing the suit on his back. Further into the video, he takes a big leap into the sky and is soon flying all over. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 17:01 IST

Viral Video: 53-year-old Woman's Dance to 'Chammak Challo' Proves Age is Just a Number

The elderly woman, wearing a red saree, is seen perfectly acing the steps of Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s track. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 17:00 IST

Viral Video: This Tiger-Leopard Face-Off is The Perfect Example of 'Peaceful Coexistence'

The clip shows a tiger closing in on a leopard but seconds later, the latter is seen rolling on the ground. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 16:43 IST

Viral Video: Man's Desi Jugaad of Modern Chakki Gets Thumbs Up From Twitter

In the clip, uploaded on Twitter by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Hari Chandana, a stone mill is seen with its upper disc-shaped stone connected to a motor using a belt, which helps rotate the grinder. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 16:42 IST

Viral Video: This Father Still Drops Off His 33-year-old Daughter at Station

A video of a father dropping his 33-year-old daughter at the railway station is receiving an immense amount of love from viewers on Instagram. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 16:32 IST

Trending: Swiggy is Delivering 'Farzi' Rs 2000 Notes to Customers, Here's Why

If you have ordered groceries from Swiggy Instamart in recent times and have received a counterfeit Rs 2000 note along with your order, with Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s face printed on it, do not be rattled. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 16:14 IST

Trending: Woman Falls in Love With Sister-in-law, Marries Her After Dumping Husband

A 32-year-old woman, identified as Shukla Devi from Bihar’s Samastipur married her sister in law after falling in love with her. Initially, she was married to her husband Pramod Das for a period of 10 years. She also had two kids with him. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 16:07 IST

Viral News: Flight from Tokyo Returns to Tokyo After 7-Hour Journey, Here's Why

Over 300 passengers headed to Fukuoka found themselves back to square one, even after a 7-hour ordeal covering over 500 miles (roughly 800 km) Japanese newspaper The Asahi Shimbun reported that the restriction on landing after 10 pm at the Fukuoka airport had been put in place to avoid noise disturbances. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 15:49 IST

Ariana DeBose BAFTAs Memes: Angela. Bassett. Did. The. Thing

Angela Bassett did the thing. That’s it. That’s the whole story. READ MORE.

Feb 23, 2023 15:42 IST

Viral News: Bride Catches Groom Being Breastfed by His Mother Before Wedding

UK-based wedding planner Georgie Mitchell revealed a nightmare moment faced by a bride who discovered that his soon-to-be husband is still breastfed by his mother, just moments before their nuptials. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 15:36 IST

Trending: US Man Goes Without Sleep For 11 Days, Sets World Record

In December 1963, 17-year-old Randy Gardner from San Diego stayed awake for 11 days and 24 minutes (264.4 hours). READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 15:28 IST

Trending: This Math Problem for 5th Graders Leaves Internet Puzzled

Many people on the internet also tried to solve the complex math problem using some help from ChatGPT. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 14:48 IST

Trending: Akshay Kumar Bags Guinness World Record For Clicking 184 Selfies in 3 Minutes

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has kick-started promotions of his upcoming comedy-drama Selfiee. While doing so, he has also bagged a Guinness World Record. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 14:48 IST

Viral Video: Dragon Ball Z? Mystery Sphere Found on Beach Leaves Japan Baffled

A humungous sphere was spotted on the beach in Japan but the possibility of a threat has been ruled out. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 14:38 IST

Viral Dance Video: Shakira's 'Waka Waka' Gets a Desi Twist

A video from Jaipur shows a man singing Shakira’s hit song on dholak while his partner made the kathputli (puppet) dance to the beats of the track inside a small but decorated set-up. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 14:30 IST

Trending: Pretend It's 1995 and You Just Watched DDLJ For the First Time

It’s 1995 and SRK-Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has just hit the theatres. What does life look like? Netflix India’s tweet has got fans thinking. READ MORE.

Feb 23, 2023 13:41 IST

Viral News: Remains of US Student Found in Alabama Creek 45 Years After He Disappeared

The local sheriff’s office revealed on Sunday that the bones had been connected to Clinkscales after they handed the skeletal remains over to Georgia’s state bureau of inquiry for a DNA examination. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 13:32 IST

Viral Video: DDLJ Fans Recreate Iconic Scene in Maratha Mandir

Siddhesh Lokare shared that while he was watching random viral reels of SRK, he thought of recreating the iconic DDLJ scene. Lokare, along with his friend Onella Rodrigues, arrived at the Maratha Mandir to watch the film. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 12:56 IST

Viral Video: Punches, Abuses Fly in Fight Between Students And Kota Coaching Institute Staff

The viral video shows the coaching staff members heckling students who reportedly gathered to complain about the teaching quality. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 12:35 IST

Viral Photo: The Australian Town Where It Doesn't Stop Raining Fish

According to local Lajamanu resident and Central Desert councillor Andrew Johnson Japanangka who spoke to ABCNews, the fish that fell from the sky were not dead but alive. He claimed that children in the small town ran to collect the fish in jars. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 12:35 IST

Viral News: Canadian Toddler Comes Back to Life After Being Dead for 3 Hours

The incredible medical effort that lasted three hours brought the 20-month-old back to life after he was found unconscious in a backyard pool. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 12:22 IST

Trending Now: Author Live-Tweets How He Became Friends With Woman Who Was Reading His Novel

Joseph Fasano had a seatmate on an airplane who was reading one of his recent novels, The Swallows of Lunetto, and was completely unaware of his identity. This is what happened next. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 12:16 IST

'The Romantics': Did You Notice This DDLJ Trivia?

DDLJ's Baldev Singh (played by Amrish Puri) was originally a farmer in Punjab. Did you notice the script revealed in 'The Romantics'? READ MORE.

Feb 23, 2023 12:10 IST

Viral News: Australian Girl Earning Rs 1 Crore a Month Retires at 11

An 11-year-old girl is ready to take retirement from her business to focus on her studies. Pixie Curtis, who seemingly makes £110k (approximately Rs 1 crore) a month by selling toys, is the daughter of PR queen Roxy Jacenko. READ MORE
Feb 23, 2023 11:56 IST

Trending: London Mayor Installs Christmas Tree Made From Trash

The Lord Mayor of the City of London has installed a different kind of Christmas tree on his balcony to raise awareness of the over-consumption typically associated with the end-of-year celebrations. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 11:50 IST

Viral Tweet: Anubhav Bassi's Look in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' Compared to Tech YouTuber

A tweet which is going viral talka about his character and netizens cannot ‘unsee’ it. Taking to Twitter, user named Bob shared, “Is it just me or Ranbir’s sidekick Anubhav Singh Bassi in TJMM looks like if you throw a smartphone at him he’ll start reviewing it on his YouTube channel?" With this, he shared an image of the comedian with actor Ranbir Kapoor. READ MORE
Feb 23, 2023 11:02 IST

Trending: Delhi Cop Sings 'Roke Na Ruke Naina', Composer Amaal Mallik Reacts

A cop named Rajat Rathor singing a beautiful rendition of the song ‘Roke Na Ruke Naina’ from the 2017 film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. In the video, the officer can be seen singing the song at a gathering with the help of two other officers who play instruments for him. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 10:57 IST

Viral Video: Vada Pav Pizza is the New Addition to Weird Food Combos' List That Has Pissed Off Internet

Recent video of Vada Pav Pizza brought another weird food combo in town and Desi foodies can't take it anymore. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 10:41 IST

Viral Video: YouTuber Charges Nokia 3310 With a Million Volts, Here's the Result

Can Nokia 3310 withstand one million volts of electricity? YouTuber Kreosan revealed this in a recent video. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 10:30 IST

Viral Video: KL Rahul Brutally Trolled in Parody Press Conference Video

A content creator made a parody reel of the player’s press conference which has left the internet divided. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 10:24 IST

Viral: Stock Market Crash Memes Trend on Twitter Even As Sensex Recovers

Even after the recovery, Stock Market Crash is trending on Twitter and the hashtag is filled with memes. Taking to the bluebird app, there were people who shared hilarious videos. Many also shared amusing GIFs and images. READ MORE
Feb 23, 2023 10:15 IST

Viral Video: Pakistani Man Refuses to Take Money From Foreign Tourist

A Pakistani man set a wholesome example of the country's warm hospitality with his gesture towards a tourist buying fruits. READ MORE.

Feb 23, 2023 10:09 IST

Viral News: Six Galaxies Spotted by Webb Telescope Rewrite Understanding of Early Universe

Observations by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope are upending the understanding of the early universe, indicating the presence of large and mature but remarkably compact galaxies teeming with stars far sooner than scientists had considered possible. READ MORE
Feb 23, 2023 09:24 IST

Viral News: Couple Organises 'Charity Chess Match' at Their Wedding To Celebrate the 'Joy of Giving'

A couple decided to hold a 'Charity Chess Match' at their wedding to extend help to an NGO. The groom took to Twitetr to share how they obtained the feeling of utmost 'joy' that came from the act of 'giving'. READ MORE

Feb 23, 2023 08:57 IST

Viral Video: Mumbai Man Pays His Bill at Taj Mahal Palace in Coins

Siddhesh Lokare, a Mumbai-based content creator, experimented by paying his bill at Taj Mahal Palace with just coins. READ MORE.

Feb 23, 2023 08:08 IST

Baghpat Chaat War 2nd Anniversary: This is What 'Einstein Chacha' Looks Like Now

Just like that, it's the Baghpat Chaat War's second anniversary. Never forget the bravehearts, especially Einstein Chacha. READ MORE.

Feb 23, 2023 07:25 IST

Viral Tiger Pic: Big Cat Spotted In Himachal Pradesh's Simbalbara National Park

The Himachal Pradesh wildlife department has shared the first-ever camera trap image of a tiger, confirming the presence of the apex predator in the state. READ MORE.

Feb 22, 2023 17:31 IST

Trending: SRK's Adorable Response in Gujarati to Old Lady Who Has Crush on Him

A video that went viral on social media showed an old Gujarati lady expressing her love for SRK by saying that she loves his acting. This has now caught the attention of the actor himself who took to Twitter to respond to the viral clip in Baa’s ‘own’ language. “Hum paṇa tane prema karum chum Baa (I also love you, Baa)", replied Shah Rukh Khan in Gujarati. READ MORE
Feb 22, 2023 17:30 IST

Viral: Twitter Thread Lists Unique Credits in Bollywood Films

A Twitter user, BH Harsh, has compiled a list of films where some unique credits have been given- like balloon manufacturing credit in Kismat, the people of Pochampali in Nishant, plant providers in Masoom, a random friend in Bluffmaster, ‘top of the production’ in Dhamaal and more. READ MORE

