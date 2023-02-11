Last Updated: February 11, 2023, 10:33 IST
New Delhi, India
Trending News LIVE Updates: From Promise Day 2023 memes to Hyderabad woman suffering from ‘Smartphone Vision Syndrome’, here is all that is trending in the digital world today. It becomes difficult to keep a track of all the latest trends and we understand this. Thus, we got you covered! Yes, you got it right, We have all the latest trends and all that is viral. Read More
There was a time when a Rs 10 chips packet was enough for a snack. Sadly, it is no more the same. Taking to Reddit, a user shared the same. He shared a very detailed image of the contents of a Kurkure chips packet. The actual quantity of chips inside the large packet is breaking many hearts online. READ MORE
Smartphone Vision Syndrome caused a woman to ‘see floaters, dark zig-zag lines and bright flashes of light’. READ MORE.
Promise Day 2023 memes are taking off amid Valentine’s week and Twitter users have clearly been through a lot. READ MORE.
Elon Musk was told by a principal engineer at Twitter that his popularity had declined ever since he took over the platform. READ MORE.
Model Maria Fernanda Vargas created history by winning the Mayor election of Simon Bolivar in Ecuador. The model has financed her political campaign by selling her bold photos. READ MORE
The man followed the instructions suggested by ChatGPT to make ‘cheesy potato and vegetable bake’ using leftover ingredients at home. READ MORE
This village in Karnataka has people with the most unusual yet renowned names like Coffee, Google, British, Amitabh, Anil Kapoor, High Court and English. READ MORE
In the now-viral video, we can see how the girl lost her balance and her skateboard wobbled. READ MORE
A woodpecker turned a home into its hoarding ground to store acorns. The bird had collected over 300 kilograms of the nut. A man shared a set of snaps on his Facebook, showing just how much the bird could store without being noticed. READ MORE
A video showing the same has gone on Twitter and people can’t keep their amusement to themselves. READ MORE
In the video, SRK can be seen decked casually in a white t-shirt and denim jeans. But all the spotlight was on his stylish blue watch, giving his look a contrasting effect. While sharing the video, Deepika wrote in the caption, “It is no secret that I started my career with this handsome man [read Shah Rukh Khan] and that we have now done four movies together! But getting ready and going through our skincare routine together was a whole other level of fun!". READ MORE
‘YOU’ star Penn Badgley may have been playing an off-putting but equally charming stalker-serial killer in the Netflix thriller series but the actor in real-life is a completely different personality. In the midst of all the frenzy, American songwriter and rapper Cardi B has changed her Twitter display image to that of Joe Goldberg from ‘You.’ She shared it on her profile with the Hashtag ‘New Profile Pic.’ READ MORE
With the advent of social media in the digital age, there is no stopping of viral videos and images. By viral, we mean all that is trending. Whether it’s a wildly popular dance video, or a latest online trend, maybe a bizarre food combination, or something which is totally off the table – we have it all for you. For instance, Netflix show ‘YOU’ just released its fourth season and Twitter is flooded with memes. Earlier, it was the craze of ‘Pathaan’ that made headlines. Videos and images of SRKians dancing in theatres were hitting social media every now and then.
Be it an uncommon Guinness World Record, or a super weird recipe, a beautiful image capturing nature or a tweet which has got Twitter debating, we have it all covered!
Now, you don’t have to worry about keeping tab on everything trending. Scroll below for all that is happening around the globe. Keeping everything in mind, here are all of the top stories and trending topics that are currently dominating the digital world and social media.
Read all the Latest Buzz News here