Last Updated: February 14, 2023, 15:31 IST
New Delhi, India
An optical illusion of a lab full of doctors or scientists, with a hidden stethoscope, has been making rounds on the internet. READ MORE
A 61-year-old sales director from the UK — who was fired from his job because his boss didn’t want “a team of bald 50-year-old men," — has won £71,000 (over Rs 70 lakh) in discrimination-related damages. READ MORE
Shah Rukh Khan revealed his very first Valentine’s Day gift to Gauri 34 years ago, during an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter. READ MORE.
An image that has a snake hidden somewhere is going viral on social media, and the viewers’ challenge is to find the reptile as quickly as possible. This optical illusion does not have a time limit, as it is a fairly difficult one. READ MORE
In the video, Tanzanian influencer-content creator Kili Paul and his sister are seen dancing to the viral song. READ MORE
A mother was left angry when her daughter’s school teacher allegedly covered the child’s exposed skin with tape in the US. READ MORE
In a clip shared on Twitter, a fielder had some pretty usual way of saving the six and completing a brilliant catch. The batter had done his absolute best to score that six. Yet the fielder was not having any of it. READ MORE
According to the research, attraction is predicted by synchrony in heart rate and skin conductance between partners, which are covert, unconscious and difficult to regulate. READ MORE
Kumar Dharmasena has shared Facebook photos with Sourav Ganguly and Ramiz Raja on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Fans have been puzzled. READ MORE.
The doctors in the operating room go through the same thing. On the online platform Quora, a social media user responded to several such inquiries. The man has studied Electronics and Communication Engineering. READ MORE
In the clip, a young woman is seen exiting the front of a vehicle, and moving to the opposite side of the car, opening the front door of the other side. Within a split second, a big tiger emerges from the forest, attacks the woman, and drags her back into the wild. READ MORE
A dancer duo is winning hearts on the internet with their energetic and synchronized performance to the peppy beats. The video will definitely make you want to try out the steps. READ MORE
A man came from Ramganjmandi to Kota’s MBS Hospital to marry his bride on Sunday evening. A cottage room was also booked to carry out the garland ceremony and other rituals. READ MORE
A Twitter user shared a snap of Elon Musk posing with the Optimus Bot and asked, “What if Elon Musk is an alien and Optimus bots are the alien invasion?" For the unversed, Optimus, also known as the Tesla Bot, is a human-shaped and human-sized robot. READ MORE
Rabri Gram in Hooghly District got its name after the sweet-making business became immensely popular in the state. This made more than half of its inhabitants engage in Rabri-making and selling. READ MORE
Bihar’s Bholanath Alok and Padma Rani are no more but their love story continues. READ MORE.
The eel was served on a plate. As the customer proceeded to eat the dish, the fish opened up its mouth and tried to bite the chopstick. READ MORE
It’s Valentine’s Day and singles are going all ‘I can buy myself flowers’ with these memes. READ MORE.
A recent clip of pasta sauce made by adding an onion to milk isn’t something that Desis will approve of at all! The viral recipe video has, indeed, compelled foodies to leave the chat. READ MORE
The video clip, posted on Twitter by a handle called Buitengebieden, shows a black cow on top of a barn shed. The cow is seen casually surveying the landscape from the high ground. It seems to have no difficulty standing and walking on the slanted shed. Once it has taken its fill of the view, the cow starts descending. The video ends there without any clear indication of whether or not the animal was able to make it back down safely. READ MORE
American singer Rihanna made her long-awaited return to the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show in Arizona’s State Farm Arena. The megastar appeared in the stadium midair on a floating stage, donning a clingy, all-red ensemble featuring a moulded bustier, and a belt below what many viewers deduced was another mini RiRi in the making. READ MORE
As videos and images emerged, movie star Shahid Kapoor Retweeted a video and expressed his happiness. “This is so special," he wrote. READ MORE
