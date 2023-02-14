Home / BUZZ / Trending News LIVE Updates: US Teacher Duct-Tapes Girl's Ripped Jeans; Kili Paul's Viral Dance on 'Tum Tum'
Live now

Trending News LIVE Updates: US Teacher Duct-Tapes Girl's Ripped Jeans; Kili Paul's Viral Dance on 'Tum Tum'

Trending News LIVE Updates: From US Teacher Duct Tapes Girl's Exposed Skin to Kili Paul Grooves to Tamil Song 'Tum Tum'

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: February 14, 2023, 15:31 IST

New Delhi, India

Advertisement

Trending News LIVE Updates: From US Teacher Duct Tapes Girl’s Exposed Skin to Kili Paul Grooves to Tamil Song ‘Tum Tum’, here is all that is trending in the digital world today. With the advent of social media, thousands of videos and images go viral daily. And to add to this, there are viral trends, recipes, bizarre food combinations, and what not. Read More

Feb 14, 2023 15:31 IST

Optical Illusion: Can You Spot a Stethoscope Hidden in This Medical Lab?

An optical illusion of a lab full of doctors or scientists, with a hidden stethoscope, has been making rounds on the internet. READ MORE

Feb 14, 2023 15:05 IST

Viral News: UK Man Fired For Being Bald, Wins Rs 70 Lakh Payout

A 61-year-old sales director from the UK — who was fired from his job because his boss didn’t want “a team of bald 50-year-old men," — has won £71,000 (over Rs 70 lakh) in discrimination-related damages. READ MORE

Advertisement
Feb 14, 2023 14:17 IST

SRK Viral Tweet: King of Romance Gifted This to Gauri on Their First Valentine's Day

Shah Rukh Khan revealed his very first Valentine’s Day gift to Gauri 34 years ago, during an ‘Ask SRK’ session on Twitter. READ MORE.

Feb 14, 2023 13:56 IST

Optical Illusion: Can You Spot Hidden Snake on This Rocky Surface?

An image that has a snake hidden somewhere is going viral on social media, and the viewers’ challenge is to find the reptile as quickly as possible. This optical illusion does not have a time limit, as it is a fairly difficult one. READ MORE

Feb 14, 2023 13:51 IST

Viral Video: Kili Paul Grooves to Tamil Song 'Tum Tum'

In the video, Tanzanian influencer-content creator Kili Paul and his sister are seen dancing to the viral song. READ MORE

Feb 14, 2023 13:49 IST

Trending: US Teacher Duct-Tapes Girl's Exposed Skin in Ripped Jeans

A mother was left angry when her daughter’s school teacher allegedly covered the child’s exposed skin with tape in the US. READ MORE

Advertisement
Feb 14, 2023 13:03 IST

Viral Video: When a Footballer Plays Cricket, What Happens? Tendulkar Has the Answer

In a clip shared on Twitter, a fielder had some pretty usual way of saving the six and completing a brilliant catch. The batter had done his absolute best to score that six. Yet the fielder was not having any of it. READ MORE

Feb 14, 2023 12:58 IST

Trending: Is Psychological Synchrony a Key to Success in Dating?

According to the research, attraction is predicted by synchrony in heart rate and skin conductance between partners, which are covert, unconscious and difficult to regulate. READ MORE

Feb 14, 2023 12:47 IST

Viral Valentine's Day Post: Kumar Dharmasena Celebrates V-Day With Sourav Ganguly

Kumar Dharmasena has shared Facebook photos with Sourav Ganguly and Ramiz Raja on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Fans have been puzzled. READ MORE.

Feb 14, 2023 12:30 IST

Trending: Why Doctors Wear Green Clothes While Performing Surgery

The doctors in the operating room go through the same thing. On the online platform Quora, a social media user responded to several such inquiries. The man has studied Electronics and Communication Engineering. READ MORE

Feb 14, 2023 12:11 IST

Trending Now: Tiger Drags Woman Into the Wild, Hair-Raising Video Goes Viral

In the clip, a young woman is seen exiting the front of a vehicle, and moving to the opposite side of the car, opening the front door of the other side. Within a split second, a big tiger emerges from the forest, attacks the woman, and drags her back into the wild. READ MORE

Feb 14, 2023 12:02 IST

Viral Video: Men's Dance on 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' Fascinates Internet Users

A dancer duo is winning hearts on the internet with their energetic and synchronized performance to the peppy beats. The video will definitely make you want to try out the steps. READ MORE

Feb 14, 2023 11:29 IST

Viral News: Rajasthan Bride Suffers Multiple Fractures, Groom Comes to Hospital to Marry Her

A man came from Ramganjmandi to Kota’s MBS Hospital to marry his bride on Sunday evening. A cottage room was also booked to carry out the garland ceremony and other rituals. READ MORE

Feb 14, 2023 11:04 IST

Viral Tweet: Is Elon Musk an Alien? Twitter Boss Responds to Burning Question

A Twitter user shared a snap of Elon Musk posing with the Optimus Bot and asked, “What if Elon Musk is an alien and Optimus bots are the alien invasion?" For the unversed, Optimus, also known as the Tesla Bot, is a human-shaped and human-sized robot. READ MORE

Feb 14, 2023 10:55 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: This is How 'Rabri' Helps West Bengal Village Make a 'Sweet' Living

Rabri Gram in Hooghly District got its name after the sweet-making business became immensely popular in the state. This made more than half of its inhabitants engage in Rabri-making and selling. READ MORE

Feb 14, 2023 10:43 IST

Valentine's Day Special: This Bihar Couple's Love Story Continues Even After Death

Bihar’s Bholanath Alok and Padma Rani are no more but their love story continues. READ MORE.

Feb 14, 2023 09:52 IST

Viral Video: Fish on Customer’s Plate at Restaurant Bites Chopstick

The eel was served on a plate. As the customer proceeded to eat the dish, the fish opened up its mouth and tried to bite the chopstick. READ MORE

Feb 14, 2023 09:22 IST

Valentine's Day 2023: Singles are Declaring Their Love For Memes

It’s Valentine’s Day and singles are going all ‘I can buy myself flowers’ with these memes. READ MORE.

Feb 14, 2023 08:37 IST

Viral Video: Pasta Sauce Made With Onion and Milk Has Desis Leave the Chat

A recent clip of pasta sauce made by adding an onion to milk isn’t something that Desis will approve of at all! The viral recipe video has, indeed, compelled foodies to leave the chat. READ MORE

Feb 13, 2023 18:33 IST

Viral Video: Cow On Barn Roof, Twitter Thinks Aliens Put It Up There

The video clip, posted on Twitter by a handle called Buitengebieden, shows a black cow on top of a barn shed. The cow is seen casually surveying the landscape from the high ground. It seems to have no difficulty standing and walking on the slanted shed. Once it has taken its fill of the view, the cow starts descending. The video ends there without any clear indication of whether or not the animal was able to make it back down safely. READ MORE

Feb 13, 2023 18:32 IST

Trending: Rihanna's Performance at Super Bowl Half Time Show Goes Viral

American singer Rihanna made her long-awaited return to the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show in Arizona’s State Farm Arena. The megastar appeared in the stadium midair on a floating stage, donning a clingy, all-red ensemble featuring a moulded bustier, and a belt below what many viewers deduced was another mini RiRi in the making. READ MORE

Feb 13, 2023 18:31 IST

Viral Tweet: Shahid Kapoor Has a Wholesome Response to Fans Dancing to 'Mauja Hi Mauja'

As videos and images emerged, movie star Shahid Kapoor Retweeted a video and expressed his happiness. “This is so special," he wrote. READ MORE

Read more

It becomes difficult to keep a track of all the latest trends and we understand this. Thus, we got you covered! We bring to you all the latest trends and all that is viral. Be it a funny video, an interesting article, a viral tweet, or trending footage. You don’t have to worry now!

All the viral articles are now just a click away. By viral, we mean all that is trending. Whether it’s a bizarre food combination, or a wildly popular dance video, a makeup trend, an animal video, a new natural phenomenon or something which is totally off the table – we have it all for you. For instance, Rihanna’s performance at the Superbowl Half Time show is what dominated social media recently. Before that, it was the popular Netflix series ‘YOU’. Earlier, it was the craze of ‘Pathaan’ that made headlines. Videos and images of SRKians dancing in theatres were hitting social media every now and then.

Also, we have some very uncommon Guinness World Records, a beautiful image capturing nature or a tweet which has got Twitter debating, here is everything for you.

Now, you don’t have to worry and keep scrolling in haste because you have everything in one place. Scroll below for all that is happening around the globe. Here are all of the top stories and trending topics that are currently dominating the digital world and social media. So, don’t worry and keep scrolling for all that is trending!

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

TRENDING NEWS