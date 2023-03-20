Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra recently shared a heartwarming moment on social media. On Sunday morning, the politician’s mother surprised her with a beautiful rendition of the iconic song Que Sera, Sera on the piano. The clip opens with Mahua’s mother playing the musical instrument. Her back is facing the camera. Along with the video, Mahua wrote, “Woke up to this video of my uber-talented mother playing this old favourite. Happy Sunday everyone!" The video went viral in no time. It has collected more than 327k views on the platform, so far.

Many shared that Que Sera Sera is a favourite of theirs. Others mentioned how talented Mahua Moitra’s mother was to play the piece so effortlessly. “Awesome. I didn’t know your mother loved Arsenal. ‘Que sera sera whatever will be will be. We’re going to Wembley, Que sera sera..’’ read a tweet.

Another user wrote, “Bengal is full of great artists. Your mother is one of them."

“Oh, Mahua! Your Ma is beautiful in every way. No wonder you are the complete woman you are!" read another tweet.

This is not the only musical piece that is winning the internet. A 13-year-old named Lucy left the judges of a Channel 4 broadcast series speechless after her soulful piece of Chopin nocturne. The blind and neurodivergent girl took the centre stage outside the Leeds City Railway Station. The passersby were stunned by her musical expertise. One of the clips features one of Lucy’s guardians leading her to the piano. He announced that Lucy will play the B flat minor nocturne.

Another guardian explained that the young pianist tends to cover her ears after the end of her performances. This is because she perceives sound in an unusual manner. The guardian also shares that she enjoys receiving praise and applause. As soon as Lucy begins, onlookers begin to surround her to watch the incredible performance. Many pull out their smartphones to record the extraordinary moment, some even get emotional listening to her soulful rendition.

Social media users were in awe of Lucy’s exceptional talent and lauded her for her incredible performance.

