One might assume that brands would pay special attention to complaints raised by celebrities, if not commoners. A tweet by Mimi Chakraborty, a prominent Bengali actress, proves that might not always be the case. Mimi, who is also a Trinamool Congress politician and Lok Sabha MP, had to take to Twitter to get an airline to listen to her complaint. She lashed out at Emirates Airline, for their lack of response to her complaint about hair in her food.

The actress-turned-politician posted a picture of a strand of hair in the croissant she was eating. She tagged the airlines in her tweet, expressing anger over how they failed to respond to her email about the same.

She wrote, “Dear Emirates I believe you have grown too big to care less about ppl travelling with you. Finding hair in meal is not a cool thing to do I believe. Mailed you and your team but you didn’t find it necessary to reply or apologise Emirates Support That thing came out from the croissant I was chewing."

In another tweet attached to this thread, Mimi wrote, “you can find my mail with all details if you care." She tagged Emirates Transport in the tweet, too.

Mimi Chakraborty posted it on February 21, her complaint has been viewed by over 36,000 people.

Following the widespread traction she received on social media, Emirates Support responded to her complaint. They apologised for the incident and requested her to fill out an online feedback form so that the Customer Relations Team may review it and respond. They offered to help her through the messages on Twitter Direct Messages as well.

“Hello, I’m sorry to know this. Please write your feedback here https://bit.ly/3b9jX23 by completing an online form, our Customer Relations Team will review it based on the matter raised and respond to you via email. Please DM us for any help. Thanks," their tweet read.

Mimi Chakraborty became an MP from the Jadavpur constituency in West Bengal after contesting in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on a TMC ticket. She grabbed nearly 48 per cent of the total voter share back then, defeating Bharatiya Janata Party’s Anupam Hazra by a margin of 2,95,239 votes. In films, she was last seen in Arindam Sil’s thriller, Khela Jawkho last year.

