Greed is a very common personality trait in people. No matter how much money one has, it always proves to be less. Many millionaires and billionaires often get accused of scams worth billions of rupees. This not only leads them to lose their reputation but also their existing assets get seized in the process, eventually leading to their greed becoming their biggest enemy. In a similar incident, a millionaire was accused of shoe theft and almost went to jail on charges of robbery.

David Sweetman, 43, used to be a lottery driver. But in the year 2018, his fortune changed and he won a lottery of a whooping £100,000 (almost Rs 1 crore). However, he never stopped driving his lorry. However, something happened in the meanwhile, and he was caught red-handed. A parcel of shoes was put under the lorry driver’s responsibility but when he reached the distributors, many of them were found to be missing. When the corporation learned of this information, they launched an inquiry. On examining the CCTV camera, the truth came to the fore.

The CCTV footage revealed that David used to steal the shoes regularly. He had even formed a team to carry out his operations covertly. When David used to leave with the boxes from the companies, he used to steal some boxes for himself by placing them in another vehicle. Only the people chosen by David used to be a part of this operation. Between August and September 2020, he stole shoes worth £15,450. This amounts to a little over Rs 16 lakh in Indian rupees.

When presented in court after being arrested by the police, David immediately accepted his mistake and pleaded guilty. The court said that since the man had pleaded guilty about two years ago, and the prosecution was delayed, therefore, David was acquitted of all the charges as he had already been expecting jail time and had remorse for his actions. His lawyer Max revealed that he now works as a window fitter and earns about £300 per week.

