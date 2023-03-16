Ashneer Grover of Shark Tank India fame, in one of his recent tweets, lauded his wife’s achievements in start-up businesses. He highlighted Madhuri Jain Grover’s successful streak in investments at a time when most start-ups are struggling. Ashneer praised Madhuri for being an honest taxpayer. The BharatPe co-founder took pride in announcing that Madhuri is one of the top female taxpayers in the country. Sharing a picture of his wife, Ashneer tweeted, “Madhuri Jain Grover is one of the highest female taxpayers in the country. She’s paid ₹2.84 crores of advance tax this financial year. She is killing it with her start-up investments - in a year where the space, in general, is falling apart. Kudos to all honest taxpayers."

This is not the first time Twitter had seen the Doglapan author boast about his wife Madhuri’s contribution to the country’s revenue. In December last year, he posted a tweet that read, “My wife Madhuri Jain Grover submitted ₹1.15 crores advance tax just now. She has been among the highest individual female tax payers of India for many years."

He also took the opportunity to take a dig at other venture capitalists, adding “How many VC partners do you think paid as much tax in India? Not many - most of them pay zero tax being in Singapore/Dubai"

The tweet was posted in the same month that BharatPe filed a criminal lawsuit against the couple, seeking damages worth Rs 88.67 crore. The fintech company accused the founder of cheating and embezzling funds. It had sacked the Grover duo last year for alleged financial irregularities. Within days, the two had resigned from the company and emptied their chairs at its Board.

The suit claims that Ashneer and Madhuri Grover, and their other family members made fake bills, and enrolled made-up vendors to provide services to the company. They also overcharged the firm for recruitment. The suit further alleges that Madhuri Jain Grover used company funds for personal beauty treatments and family trips to the US and Dubai.

