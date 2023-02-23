Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ will release on March 8. Indeed one of the most anticipated films of 2023, the Luv Ranjan directorial sees Ranbir and Shraddha coming on the screen for the first time. The movie also sees comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi as Ranbir’s bestfriend. Now, a tweet which is going viral talka about his character and netizens cannot ‘unsee’ it. Taking to Twitter, user named Bob shared, “Is it just me or Ranbir’s sidekick Anubhav Singh Bassi in TJMM looks like if you throw a smartphone at him he’ll start reviewing it on his YouTube channel?" With this, he shared an image of the comedian with actor Ranbir Kapoor.

The tweet, which has now gone viral, has garnered over 209K views. There were many who agreed with the opinion. “OMG STOP I CANNOT UNSEE IT, he wrote. Anothe person wrote, “Lord, i cannot unsee it now." Here are a few responses:

Meanwhile, earlier, some stills of Ranbir from the film have been doing rounds on social media. In the photos, the actor is seen donning yellow shorts paired with black sunnies and netizens cannot get over it. Amid all the talks, one Twitter user took to the social media platform and expressed how she think that Ranbir’s role is a perfect fit for Kartik Aaryan.

“Watched the trailer of tu jhoothi main makkar and it really felt like Ranbir was acting in a film which seemed like it was written for Kartik Aryan," the person wrote. Many people seem to agree with the observation made.

