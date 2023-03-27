If you have been active on social media, you must have come across the Tum Tum trend that has taken over the Internet. The Tamil song from the 2021 movie Enemy has gained so much attraction and love that even celebrities jumped on the bandwagon and grooved to the track. Several content creators are also adding their own touch to the melody of Tum Tum. Recently, YouTube India shared musician Aksh Baghla’s Hindi version of Tum Tum. However, it is a bit different from the original as the singer added a Manike Mage twist to it. He begins the mashup by crooning the Hindi version of Yohani’s Manike Mage Hithe and then proceeds with a few revised Hindi lines of Tum Tum. He concludes the performance with the song’s Tamil lyrics. Social media users “loved the voice" of Aksh Baghla and called him “amazing."

The video begins with a pop-up text that reads, “Made a Hindi version of this song + surprise mashup." Sharing the video, YouTube India and Aksh Baghla wrote, “Can’t stop listening to this." The clip, which has now gone viral, has garnered more than three lakh views on Instagram.

Advertisement

Social media users were in complete awe of the mashup and flooded the comments section with compliments. One user wrote, “Literally so good", while another commented, “I like your version of Manike only. Too good." A social media user commented, “Just amazing as usual you nailed it Aksh bro. Love your voice very much." Another user chimed in and wrote, “You have a super voice, loved it!"

Watch the video here:

The Tamil song, Tum Tum, has been sung by Sri Vardhini, Aditi, Satya Yamini, Roshini and Tejaswini, while the lyrics are by Vivek.

Previously, Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari shared a cute video of herself and her rumoured boyfriend, actor Siddharth, dancing to the beats of Tum Tum. Posting the video on Instagram, Aditi wrote, “Dance monkeys - The Reel deal."

Advertisement

The clip showed the rumoured couple twinning in black and re-enacting the steps of the song with grace and enjoying every beat.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here