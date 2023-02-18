Home » BUZZ » Turkey Earthquake: Cat Saved From Rubble Refuses To Leave Rescuer’s Side

Turkey Earthquake: Cat Saved From Rubble Refuses To Leave Rescuer's Side

Video shows the cat nestling close to the man and sniffing his face after being rescued from the rubble.

Cat saved in Turkey sits on rescuer's shoulder. (Image: Twitter/@Gerashchenko_en)
More than a week has passed, since the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake jolted Turkey and Syria. But with each day passing, the death toll continues to mount. The government, rescue teams, and citizens have indulged themselves in a race against time, to find survivors including animals. While innumerable rescue stories forced your tears to roll down your cheeks, several clips of cats being rescued from the wreckage in Turkey have also taken the internet by storm. Of these many videos, one footage that has been doing the rounds on social media features a rescued cat, which refused to leave the rescue worker, who brought it to safety from the rubble.

The moment came to light after Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko shared a small clip on his Twitter account. While sharing the video, the official of Ukraine’s Internal Affairs ministry wrote in the caption, “A cat was saved from under the rubble in Turkey. It now refuses to leave its rescuer’s side." The now-viral video, which belongs to the Turkish city Gaziantep, opens by showing a rescuer standing amidst the debris, with a white cat comfortably sitting on his shoulders. Decked in his complete gear, the rescuer can be seen unbothered with a feline on his shoulders. The cat seems comfortable enough as the video shows it nestling close to the man and sniffing his face, while the man can be seen smiling back at the gesture.

Several users have flooded the comments section, appreciating the cat’s gesture. A user wrote, “I love how cats will just decide someone is going to take care of them now and that person has no choice but to accept it."

Another commented, “Cats have incredible discernment about people."

A third user wrote, “Uh…not for nothing but I would also not leave this guy’s side."

Some talked about what pets bring into human life.

So far the video has been viewed more than 23 million times and has garnered over 540 thousand likes. Originally, the video was shared by a Reddit user with the caption, “The cat saved by search and rescue teams in Turkey from the wreckage has not been leaving the rescue workers for days. Wherever they go, he goes with them."

