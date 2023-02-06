A strong 7.8-magnitude earthquake shook southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday, killing several and toppling buildings while people were still asleep on a cold winter night. As many as six aftershocks were also felt in the region that saw over 90 deaths and several casualties. The quake hit at around 04:17 a.m. local time at a depth of about 11 miles with a 6.7-magnitude aftershock striking 15 minutes later. It is known to be one of the most powerful quakes to hit the region in at least a century.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan updated on the situation and tweeted, “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched" to the areas struck by the earthquake. “We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage," he added.

Horrific visuals from the affected areas surfaced on the internet which showed buildings collapsing, people standing in the snow in their pajamas to watch rescuers dig through the debris of damaged homes, several driving their cars away from the streets while others screaming to wake people who were still asleep in buildings that were already titled and were on the verge of falling due to massive jolts. A clip from Kahramanmaras also showed a fire lit up in the night sky while its origin remains unclear.

TW: Some visuals may be disturbing to the viewers.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management agency, AFAD, reported that the quake was centred in the town of Pazarick in Kahramanmaras province. With their local media calling it the ‘biggest earthquake recorded in the history of the centre’, the quake made various television channels broadcast images and videos of firefighters and rescuers working to pull survivors out of the rubble in the panic-stricken regions. Adding to the horror, an earthquake expert with Turkey’s Academy of Sciences, Naci Gorur, has urged concerned officials to immediately check the region’s dams for cracks to avert the potential catastrophic flood.

